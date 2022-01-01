Dynamic Application Security Testing analyzes your running web application for known runtime vulnerabilities. It runs live attacks against a Review App, an externally deployed application, or an active API, created for every merge request as part of the GitLab's CI/CD capabilities. Users can provide HTTP credentials to test private areas. Vulnerabilities are shown in-line with every merge request. Tests can also be run outside of CI/CD pipelines by utilizing on-demand DAST scans.