Secure

Security capabilities, integrated into your development lifecycle.

GitLab provides Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Container Scanning, and Dependency Scanning to help you deliver secure applications along with license compliance.

Product categories

Learn more about our upcoming features on our What's Coming page.

Related

Create

Create, view, and manage code and project data through powerful branching tools.

Govern

Manage security vulnerabilities, policies, and compliance across your organization.

Configure

GitLab's integrated CD solution allows you to ship code with zero-touch, be it on one or one thousand servers.

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