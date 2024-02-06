Blog DevSecOps

Browse articles that include the DevSecOps tag

gitlab-oxeye
Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap. Authors: David DeSanto, Chief Product Officer, GitLab, Dean Agron, co-founder and CEO, Oxeye Read Post
DevSecOps Platform agile planning - cover image

Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.

Culture connections - cover image

Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start

DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.

Engineering cluster - cover

Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.

Engineering cluster - cover

Revisiting the variables management workflow

Our users helped us identify the hurdles in the variables management experience and we used those insights to guide improvements.

AI/ML gitlabduo.png

Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo

Developers can find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.

AI/ML metrics abstract - cover image

Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics

AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.

AI/ML aipower.jpeg

New report on AI-assisted tools points to rising stakes for DevSecOps

Read the key findings from the "Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24" report, including the state of AI-based code assistants.

DevSecOps Platform customize - cover image

How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles

Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.

DevSecOps Platform agile.png

Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management

Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert