Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab
Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.
Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start
DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.
Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component
CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.
Revisiting the variables management workflow
Our users helped us identify the hurdles in the variables management experience and we used those insights to guide improvements.
Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo
Developers can find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.
Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics
AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.
New report on AI-assisted tools points to rising stakes for DevSecOps
Read the key findings from the "Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24" report, including the state of AI-based code assistants.
How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles
Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.
