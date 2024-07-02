Develop C++ unit testing with Catch2, JUnit, and GitLab CI

Continuous integration (CI) and automated testing are important DevSecOps workflows for software developers to detect bugs early, improve code quality, and streamline their development processes.
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to set up unit testing on a
C++ project with Catch2 and GitLab CI for continuous integration. You'll also see how the AI-powered features of GitLab Duo can help. We’ll use an air quality monitoring application as our reference project.
Prerequisites
- Ensure you have CMake installed on your machine.
- A modern
C++compiler such as GCC or Clang is required.
- An API key from OpenWeatherMap - requires signing up for a free account (1,000/calls per day are included for free).
Set up the application for testing
The reference project we’ll be using for demonstrating testing in this blog post is an air quality monitoring application that fetches air quality data from the OpenWeatherMap API based on the U.S zip codes only provided by the user.
Here are the steps to set up the application for testing:
-
Fork the the reference project and clone the fork to your local environment.
-
Generate an API key from OpenWeatherMap and export it into the environment.
export API_KEY="YOURAPIKEY_HERE"
-
Alternatively, you can add the key into your
.envconfiguration, and source it with
source ~/.env, or use a different mechanism to populate the environment.
-
Compile and build the project code with the following instructions:
cmake -S . -B build
cmake --build build
- Run the application using the executable and passing in a U.S zip code (90210 as an example):
./build/air_quality_app 90210
Here’s an example of what running the program will look like in your terminal:
❯ ./build/air_quality_app 90210
Air Quality Index (AQI) for Zip Code 90210: 2 (Fair)
Install Catch2
Now that the application is set up and working, let's start working on adding testing using Catch2. Catch2 is a modern,
C++-native testing framework for unit tests.
You can also ask GitLab Duo Chat within your IDE for an introduction to getting started with Catch2 as a
C++ testing framework. GitLab Duo Chat will provide getting started steps as well as an example test:
- First navigate to your project’s root directory and create an externals folder using the
mkdircommand.
mkdir externals
- There are several ways to install Catch2 via its CMake integration. We will use the option of installing it as a submodule and including it as part of the source code to simplify dependency management. To add Catch2 to your project in the
externalsfolder:
git submodule add https://github.com/catchorg/Catch2.git externals/Catch2
git submodule update --init --recursive
- Update
CMakeLists.txtto include Catch2’s directory as a subdirectory. This allows CMake to find and build Catch2 as a part of our project.
# Assuming Catch2 in externals/Catch2
add_subdirectory(externals/Catch2)
- Create a
tests.cppfile in your project root to write our tests to:
touch tests.cpp
- Update
CMakeLists.txtLink against Catch2. When defining your test executable in CMake, link it against Catch2:
# Add tests executable and link it to Catch2
add_executable(tests test.cpp)
target_link_libraries(tests PRIVATE Catch2::Catch2WithMain)
Structure the project for testing
Before we start writing our tests, we should separate our application logic into separate files in order to maintain and test our code more efficiently. At the end of this section we should have:
main.cpp containing only the main() function and application setup
includes/functions.cpp containing all functional code such as API calls and data processing:
includes/functions.h containing the declarations for the functions defined in functions.cpp. It needs to define the preprocessor macro guards, and include all necessary headers.
Apply the following changes to the files:
main.cpp
#include <iostream>
#include "functions.h"
int main(int argc, char* argv[]) {
if (argc < 2) {
std::cerr << "Usage: " << argv[0] << " <Zip Code>" << std::endl;
return 1;
}
std::string zipCode = argv[1];
std::string apiKey = getApiKey();
if (apiKey.empty()) {
std::cerr << "API key not found." << std::endl;
return 1;
}
auto [lat, lon] = geocodeZipcode(zipCode, apiKey);
if (lat == 0 && lon == 0) {
std::cerr << "Failed to geocode zipcode." << std::endl;
return 1;
}
std::string response = fetchAirQuality(lat, lon, apiKey);
std::string airQualityInfo = parseAirQualityResponse(response);
std::cout << "Air Quality Index for Zip Code " << zipCode << ": " << airQualityInfo << std::endl;
return 0;
}
- Create a
functions.h:in the
includesfolder:
#ifndef FUNCTIONS_H
#define FUNCTIONS_H
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
// Declare the function prototype
std::string httpRequest(const std::string& url);
bool loadEnvFile(const std::string& filename);
std::string getApiKey();
std::pair<double, double> geocodeZipcode(const std::string& zipCode, const std::string& apiKey);
std::string fetchAirQuality(double lat, double lon, const std::string& apiKey);
std::string parseAirQualityResponse(const std::string& response);
#endif
- Create a
functions.cppin the
includesfolder:
#include "functions.h"
#include <fstream>
#include <elnormous/HTTPRequest.hpp>
#include <nlohmann/json.hpp>
#include <iostream>
#include <cstdlib> // For getenv
std::string httpRequest(const std::string& url) {
try {
http::Request request{url};
const auto response = request.send("GET");
return std::string{response.body.begin(), response.body.end()};
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
std::cerr << "Request failed, error: " << e.what() << std::endl;
return "";
}
}
std::string getApiKey() {
const char* envApiKey = std::getenv("API_KEY");
if (envApiKey) {
return std::string(envApiKey);
}
// If the environment variable is not set, fallback to the config file
std::ifstream configFile("config.txt");
std::string line;
if (getline(configFile, line)) {
return line.substr(line.find('=') + 1);
}
return "";
}
std::pair<double, double> geocodeZipcode(const std::string& zipCode, const std::string& apiKey) {
std::string url = "http://api.openweathermap.org/geo/1.0/zip?zip=" + zipCode + ",US&appid=" + apiKey;
std::string response = httpRequest(url);
try {
auto json = nlohmann::json::parse(response);
if (json.contains("lat") && json.contains("lon")) {
double lat = json["lat"];
double lon = json["lon"];
return {lat, lon};
} else {
std::cerr << "Geocode response missing 'lat' or 'lon' fields: " << response << std::endl;
}
} catch (const nlohmann::json::parse_error& e) {
std::cerr << "Failed to parse geocode response: " << e.what() << " - Response: " << response << std::endl;
}
return {0, 0};
}
std::string fetchAirQuality(double lat, double lon, const std::string& apiKey) {
std::string url = "http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/air_pollution?lat=" + std::to_string(lat) + "&lon=" + std::to_string(lon) + "&appid=" + apiKey;
std::string response = httpRequest(url);
return response;
}
std::string parseAirQualityResponse(const std::string& response) {
try {
auto json = nlohmann::json::parse(response);
if (json.contains("list") && !json["list"].empty() && json["list"][0].contains("main")) {
int aqi = json["list"][0]["main"]["aqi"];
std::string aqiCategory;
switch (aqi) {
case 1:
aqiCategory = "Good";
break;
case 2:
aqiCategory = "Fair";
break;
case 3:
aqiCategory = "Moderate";
break;
case 4:
aqiCategory = "Poor";
break;
case 5:
aqiCategory = "Very Poor";
break;
default:
aqiCategory = "Unknown";
break;
}
return std::to_string(aqi) + " (" + aqiCategory + ")";
} else {
return "No AQI data available";
}
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
std::cerr << "Failed to parse JSON response: " << e.what() << std::endl;
return "Error parsing AQI data";
}
}
- Now that we have separated the source files, we also need to update our
CMakeLists.txtto include
functions.cppin the
add_executable()calls:
cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.14)
project(air-quality-app)
# Set the C++ standard for the project
set(CMAKE_CXX_STANDARD 17)
set(CMAKE_CXX_STANDARD_REQUIRED ON)
set(CMAKE_CXX_EXTENSIONS OFF)
include_directories(${CMAKE_SOURCE_DIR}/includes)
# Define the main program executable
add_executable(air_quality_app main.cpp includes/functions.cpp)
# Assuming Catch2 in externals/Catch2
add_subdirectory(externals/Catch2)
# Add tests executable and link it to Catch2
add_executable(tests tests.cpp includes/functions.cpp)
target_link_libraries(tests PRIVATE Catch2::Catch2WithMain)
To verify that the changes are working, regenerate the CMake configuration and rebuild the source code with the following commands. The build will take longer now that we're compiling Catch2 files.
rm -rf build # delete existing build files
cmake -S . -B build
cmake --build build
You should be able to run the application without any errors.
./build/air_quality_app 90210
Write tests in Catch2
Catch2 tests are made up of macros and assertions. Macros in Catch2 are used to define test cases and sections within those test cases. They help in organizing and structuring the tests. Assertions are used to verify that the code behaves as expected. If an assertion fails, the test case will fail, and Catch2 will report the failure.
Let’s review a basic test scenario for an addition function to understand. Note: This test is read-only, as an example.
int add(int a, int b) {
return a + b;
}
TEST_CASE("Addition works correctly", "[math]") {
REQUIRE(add(1, 1) == 2); // Test passes if 1+1 equals 2
REQUIRE(add(2, 2) != 5); // Test passes if 2+2 does not equal 5
}
- Each test begins with the
TEST_CASEmacro, which defines a test case container. The macro accepts two parameters: a string describing the test case and optionally a second string for tagging the test for easy filtering.
- Tests are also composed of assertions, which are statements that check if conditions are true. Catch2 provides macros for assertion that include
REQUIRE, which aborts the current test if the assertion fails, and
CHECK, which logs the failure but continues with the current test.
Prepare to write tests with Catch2
To test the API retrieval functions in our air quality application, we’ll be using mock API requests. Mock API testing is a technique used to test how your application will interact with an external API without making any real API calls. Instead of sending requests to a live API server, we can simulate the responses using predefined data. Mock requests allow us to control the input data and specify exactly what the API would return for different requests, making sure that our tests aren't affected by changes in the real API responses or unexpected data. This also makes it easier for us to simulate and catch different failures.
In our
tests.cpp file, let’s define the following function to run mock API requests.
#include "includes/functions.h"
#include <catch2/catch_test_macros.hpp>
#include <string>
// Mock HTTP request function that simulates API responses
std::string mockHttpRequest(const std::string& url) {
if (url.find("geo") != std::string::npos) {
// Mock response for geocoding
return R"({"lat": 40.7128, "lon": -74.0060})";
} else if (url.find("air_pollution") != std::string::npos) {
// Mock response for air quality
return R"({"list": [{"main": {"aqi": 2}}]})";
}
// Default mock response for unmatched endpoints
return "{}";
}
// Overriding the actual httpRequest function with the mockHttpRequest for testing
std::string httpRequest(const std::string& url) {
return mockHttpRequest(url);
}
- This function simulates HTTP requests and returns predefined JSON responses based on the URL given as input.
- It also checks the URL to determine which type of data is being requested based on the functionality of the application (geocoding, air pollution, or forecast data). If the URL doesn’t match the expected endpoint, it returns an empty JSON object.
Don't compile the code just yet, as you'll see a linker error. Since we're overriding the original
httpRequest function with our mock function for testing, we'll need a preprocessor macro to enable conditional compilation - indicating which
httpRequest function should run when we're compiling tests.
Define a preprocessor macro for testing
Because we’ve overridden
httpRequest in our
tests.cpp, we need to exclude that code from
functions.cpp when we’re testing. When building tests, we may need to ensure that certain parts of our code behave differently or are excluded. We can do this by defining a preprocessor macro
TESTING which enables conditional compilation, allowing us to selectively include or exclude code when compiling the test target:
We define the
TESTING macro in our
CMakeLists.txt at the end:
# Define TESTING macro for this target
target_compile_definitions(tests PRIVATE TESTING)
And add the macro wrapper in
functions.cpp around the original
httpRequest function:
#ifndef TESTING // Exclude this part when TESTING is defined
std::string httpRequest(const std::string& url) {
try {
http::Request request{url};
const auto response = request.send("GET");
return std::string{response.body.begin(), response.body.end()};
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
std::cerr << "Request failed, error: " << e.what() << std::endl;
return "";
}
}
#endif
Regenerate the CMake configuration and rebuild the source code to verify it works.
cmake --build build
Write the first tests
Now, let’s write some tests for our air quality application.
Test 1: Verify API key retrieval
This test ensures that the
getApiKey function retrieves the API key correctly from the environment variable or the configuration file. Add the test case to our
tests.cpp:
TEST_CASE("API Key Retrieval", "[api]") {
// Set the API_KEY environment variable for testing
setenv("API_KEY", "test_key", 1);
// Test if the key is retrieved correctly
REQUIRE(getApiKey() == "test_key");
}
You can verify that this tests passes by rebuilding the code and running the tests:
cmake --build build
./build/tests
Test 2: Geocode the zip code
This test ensures that the
geocodeZipcode function returns the correct latitude and longitude for a given zip code using the mock API response function we set up earlier. The
geocodeZipcode function is supposed to hit an API that returns geographic coordinates based on a zip code.
In
tests.cpp, add this test case for the zip code 90210:
TEST_CASE("Geocode Zip code", "[geocode]") {
std::string apiKey = "test_key";
std::pair<double, double> coordinates = geocodeZipcode("90210", apiKey);
// Check latitude
REQUIRE(coordinates.first == 40.7128);
// Check longitude
REQUIRE(coordinates.second == -74.0060);
}
The purpose of this test is to verify that the function
geocodeZipcode can correctly parse the latitude and longitude from the API response. By hardcoding the expected response, we ensure that the test environment is controlled and predictable.
Test 3: Air quality API test
This test ensures that the
fetchAirQuality function correctly fetches air quality data using the mock API response function we set up earlier. It verifies that the function constructs the API request properly, sends it, and accurately parses the air quality index (AQI) from the mock JSON response. This validation helps ensure that the overall process of fetching and interpreting air quality data works as intended.
TEST_CASE("Fetch Air Quality", "[airquality]") {
std::string apiKey = "test_key";
double lat = 40.7128;
double lon = -74.0060;
std::string response = fetchAirQuality(lat, lon, apiKey);
// Check the response
REQUIRE(response == R"({"list": [{"main": {"aqi": 2}}]})");
}
Build and run the tests
To build and compile our application, we'll use the same CMake commands as before:
cmake -S . -B build
cmake --build build
After building, we can run our tests by executing the test binary:
./build/tests
Running this command will execute all defined tests, and you will see output indicating whether each test has passed or failed.
Set up GitLab CI/CD
To automate the testing process each time we push some new code to our repository, let’s set up GitLab CI/CD. Create a new
.gitlab-ci.yml configuration file in the root directory.
image: gcc:latest
variables:
GIT_SUBMODULE_STRATEGY: recursive
stages:
- build
- test
before_script:
- apt-get update && apt-get install -y cmake
compile:
stage: build
script:
- cmake -S . -B build
- cmake --build build
artifacts:
paths:
- build/
test:
stage: test
script:
- ./build/tests --reporter junit -o test-results.xml
artifacts:
reports:
junit: test-results.xml
This CI/CD configuration will compile both the main application and the test suite, then run the tests, generating a JUnit XML report which GitLab uses to display the test results.
- In
before_script, we added an installation for
cmake, and
git submodule sync --recursivewhich initializes and updates our submodules (catch2).
- In the
teststage,
--reporter junit -o test-results.xmlspecifies that the test results should be treated as a JUnit report which allows GitLab CI to display results in the UI. This is super helpful when you have several tests in your application.
We also need to add an environmental variable with the
API_KEY in project settings on GitLab.
Don’t forget to add all new files to Git, and commit and push the changes in a new MR:
git checkout -b tests-catch2-cicd
git add includes/functions.{h,cpp} tests.cpp .gitlab-ci.yml
git add CMakeLists.txt main.cpp
git commit -vm “Add Catch2 tests and CI/CD configuration”
git push
View the test report
After pushing our code changes, we can review the results of our tests in the GitLab UI in the Pipeline view in the
Tests tab:
Simulate a test failure
To demonstrate how our UI will handle test failures, we can intentionally introduce a bug into our code and observe the resulting behavior.
Let's modify our
parseAirQualityResponse function to introduce an error. We can change the AQI category for an AQI value of 2 from "Fair" to "Poor." This change will cause the related test to fail, allowing us to see the test failure in the GitLab UI.
In
functions.cpp, find the
parseAirQualityResponse function and modify the switch statement for case
2 to set the
Poor value instead of
Fair:
// Intentional bug:
case 2:
aqiCategory = "Poor";
break;
In tests.cpp, add a new test case that directly checks the output of the
parseAirQualityResponse function. This test ensures that the
parseAirQualityResponse function correctly parses and categorizes the air quality data from the mock API response. This function takes a JSON response, extracts the AQI value, and translates it into a human-readable category.
TEST_CASE("Parse Air Quality Response", "[airquality]") {
std::string mockResponse = R"({"list": [{"main": {"aqi": 2}}]})";
std::string result = parseAirQualityResponse(mockResponse);
// This should fail due to the intentional bug
REQUIRE(result == "2 (Fair)");
}
Commit the changes, and push them into the MR. Open the MR in your browser.
By introducing an intentional bug in this function, we can see how a test failure is reported in GitLab's pipelines UI. We must add, commit, and push the changes to our repository to view the test failure in the pipeline.
Once we've verified this simulated test failure, we can use
git revert to roll back that commit.
git revert
Add and test a new feature
Let’s put what you've learned together by creating a new feature in the air quality application and then writing a test for that feature using Catch2. The new feature will fetch the current weather forecast for the provided zip code.
First, we'll define a
Weather struct and add the function prototype in our
functions.h file (inside the
#endif):
struct Weather {
std::string main;
std::string description;
double temperature;
};
Weather getCurrentWeather(const std::string& apiKey, double lat, double lon);
Then, we implement the
getCurrentWeather function in
functions.cpp. This function calls the OpenWeatherMap API to retrieve the current weather and parses the JSON response. This code was generated using GitLab Duo. If you start typing
Weather getCurrentWeather(const std::string& apiKey, double lat, double lon) { to complete the function, GitLab Duo will provide the function contents for you, line by line.
Here's what your
getCurrentWeather() function can look like:
Weather getCurrentWeather(const std::string& apiKey, double lat, double lon) {
std::string url = "http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?lat=" + std::to_string(lat) + "&lon=" + std::to_string(lon) + "&appid=" + apiKey;
std::string response = httpRequest(url);
auto json = nlohmann::json::parse(response);
Weather weather;
if (!json.is_null()) {
weather.main = json["weather"][0]["main"];
weather.description = json["weather"][0]["description"];
weather.temperature = json["main"]["temp"];
}
return weather;
}
And, finally, we update our
main.cpp file in the main function to output the current forecast (and converting Kelvin to Celsius for the output):
Weather currentWeather = getCurrentWeather(apiKey, lat, lon);
if (currentWeather.main.empty()) {
std::cerr << "Failed to fetch current weather." << std::endl;
return 1;
}
std::cout << "Current Weather: " << currentWeather.main << ", " << currentWeather.description
<< ", temperature " << currentWeather.temperature - 273.15 << " °C" << std::endl;
We can confirm that our new feature is working by building and running the application:
cmake --build build
./build/air_quality_app
And we should see the following output or similar in case the weather is different on the day the code is run :)
Air Quality Index for Zip Code 90210: 2 (Poor)
Current Weather: Clouds, broken clouds, temperature 23.2 °C
With all new functionality, there should be testing! We can also write a test to check whether the application is fetching and parsing a weather forecast correctly. This test checks that the function returns a list containing the correct number of forecast entries and that each entry has accurate data regarding time and temperature.
TEST_CASE("Current Weather functionality", "[api]") {
auto weather = getCurrentWeather("dummyApiKey", 40.7128, -74.0060);
// Ensure main weather description is not empty
REQUIRE_FALSE(weather.main.empty());
// Validate that temperature is a reasonable value
REQUIRE(weather.temperature > 0);
}
We’ll also have to update our
mockHTTPRequest function in
tests.cpp to account for this new test. Modify the if-condition with a new else-if branch checking for the
weather string in the URL:
// Mock HTTP request function that simulates API responses
std::string mockHttpRequest(const std::string &url)
{
if (url.find("geo") != std::string::npos)
{
// Mock response for geocoding
return R"({"lat": 40.7128, "lon": -74.0060})";
}
else if (url.find("air_pollution") != std::string::npos)
{
// Mock response for air quality
return R"({"list": [{"main": {"aqi": 2}}]})";
}
else if (url.find("weather") != std::string::npos)
{
// Mock response for current weather
return R"({
"weather": [{"main": "Clear", "description": "clear sky"}],
"main": {"temp": 298.55}
})";
}
return "{}";
}
And verify that our tests are working by rebuilding and running our tests:
cmake --build build
./build/tests
All tests should pass, including the new one for Current Weather Functionality.
Optimize tests.cpp with sections
To better organize our tests as the project grows and categorize each functionality, we can use Catch2’s
SECTION macro. The
SECTION macro allows you to define logically separate test scenarios within a single test case, providing a clean way to test different behaviors or conditions without requiring multiple separate test cases or multiple files. This approach keeps related tests bundled together and also improves test maintainability by allowing shared setup code to be executed repeatedly for each section.
Since some of our functionality is preprocessing data to retrieve information, let’s section our tests as such:
- preprocessing steps:
- API key validation
- geocoding validation
- API data retrieval:
- air pollution retrieval
- forecast retrieval
Here’s what our
tests.cpp will look like if organized by sections:
#include "functions.h"
#include <catch2/catch_test_macros.hpp>
#include <string>
// Mock HTTP request function that simulates API responses
std::string mockHttpRequest(const std::string &url)
{
if (url.find("geo") != std::string::npos)
{
// Mock response for geocoding
return R"({"lat": 40.7128, "lon": -74.0060})";
}
else if (url.find("air_pollution") != std::string::npos)
{
// Mock response for air quality
return R"({"list": [{"main": {"aqi": 2}}]})";
}
else if (url.find("weather") != std::string::npos)
{
// Mock response for current weather
return R"({
"weather": [{"main": "Clear", "description": "clear sky"}],
"main": {"temp": 298.55}
})";
}
return "{}";
}
// Overriding the actual httpRequest function with the mockHttpRequest for testing
std::string httpRequest(const std::string &url)
{
return mockHttpRequest(url);
}
// Preprocessing Steps
TEST_CASE("Preprocessing Steps", "[preprocessing]") {
SECTION("API Key Retrieval") {
// Set the API_KEY environment variable for testing
setenv("API_KEY", "test_key", 1);
// Test if the key is retrieved correctly
REQUIRE_FALSE(getApiKey().empty());
}
SECTION("Geocode Functionality") {
std::string apiKey = "test_key";
std::pair<double, double> coordinates = geocodeZipcode("90210", apiKey);
// Check latitude
REQUIRE(coordinates.first == 40.7128);
// Check longitude
REQUIRE(coordinates.second == -74.0060);
}
}
// API Data Retrieval
TEST_CASE("API Data Retrieval", "[data_retrieval]") {
SECTION("Air Quality Functionality") {
std::string apiKey = "test_key";
double lat = 40.7128;
double lon = -74.0060;
std::string response = fetchAirQuality(lat, lon, apiKey);
// Check the response
REQUIRE(response == R"({"list": [{"main": {"aqi": 2}}]})");
}
SECTION("Current Weather Functionality") {
auto weather = getCurrentWeather("dummyApiKey", 40.7128, -74.0060);
// Ensure main weather description is not empty
REQUIRE_FALSE(weather.main.empty());
// Validate that temperature is a reasonable value
REQUIRE(weather.temperature > 0);
}
}
Rebuild the code and run the tests again to verify.
cmake --build build
./build/tests
Next steps
In this post, we covered how to integrate unit testing into a
C++ project using Catch2 testing framework and GitLab CI/CD and set up basic tests for our reference air quality application project.
To explore these concepts further, you can check out the Catch2 documentation and GitLab's Unit test report examples documentation.
For an advanced async exercise, you could build upon this project by using GitLab Duo to implement a feature that retrieves and analyzes historical air quality data and add code quality checks into the CI/CD pipeline. Happy coding!