How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity.
How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency

Platform engineering and DevOps work together to improve efficiency and productivity. One doesn’t replace the other.

Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi

Learn how Pulumi's infrastructure-as-code tool helps streamline the automation of GitLab CI/CD workflows.

Top 10 GitLab technical blogs of 2023

2023 was a big year! Catch up on expert insights into DevSecOps, AI, CI/CD, and more.

Building GitLab with GitLab: Stress-testing Product Analytics

We put Product Analytics through its paces internally to prep it for Beta. Find out what that entailed and how it led to feature improvements.

U.S. Navy Black Pearl: Lessons in championing DevSecOps

Sigma Defense built a managed service software factory environment for the military using GitLab as its DevSecOps platform. Here's what they learned.

Why HackerOne gets love letters from its developers

Learn how HackerOne is making developers more productive while ensuring that security is built into their software development processes.

How DevSecOps drives business success

Learn the benefits of DevSecOps, including how it drives ROI.

7 tips on how to successfully talk to execs about DevSecOps

If you want to begin using DevSecOps to improve software development, you need to get business executives behind your plan. Here are tips to do just that.

GitHub to GitLab migration the easy way

Learn how easy it is to migrate from GitHub to GitLab using GitLab's project import functionality.

