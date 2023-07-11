Browse articles from DevSecOps
How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency
Platform engineering and DevOps work together to improve efficiency and productivity. One doesn’t replace the other.
Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi
Learn how Pulumi's infrastructure-as-code tool helps streamline the automation of GitLab CI/CD workflows.
Top 10 GitLab technical blogs of 2023
2023 was a big year! Catch up on expert insights into DevSecOps, AI, CI/CD, and more.
Building GitLab with GitLab: Stress-testing Product Analytics
We put Product Analytics through its paces internally to prep it for Beta. Find out what that entailed and how it led to feature improvements.
U.S. Navy Black Pearl: Lessons in championing DevSecOps
Sigma Defense built a managed service software factory environment for the military using GitLab as its DevSecOps platform. Here's what they learned.
Why HackerOne gets love letters from its developers
Learn how HackerOne is making developers more productive while ensuring that security is built into their software development processes.
How DevSecOps drives business success
Learn the benefits of DevSecOps, including how it drives ROI.
7 tips on how to successfully talk to execs about DevSecOps
If you want to begin using DevSecOps to improve software development, you need to get business executives behind your plan. Here are tips to do just that.
