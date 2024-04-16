Interactive: Take a guided tour of the DevSecOps workflow

When engaging in discussions with industry professionals and stakeholders, they quickly grasp the core principles of DevSecOps, which emphasize speed, security, and quality. However, there's often a curiosity about the specific strategies required to achieve optimal speed without compromising security and quality. We created this interactive infographic to showcase GitLab's best practices for DevSecOps through a detailed visual depiction of the main steps in the development lifecycle.

Walk through every step of the DevSecOps process, including creation of issues, development and pushing of code, security testing, and deployment to production. Each step features a deep dive with additional resources such as demos, blog posts, and documentation.

Get started with the interactive tour

Click on the image below to access the guided tour, and use the navigation buttons or keyword arrows to easily make your way through the flow.