Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy. Author: Tim Rizzi Read Post
Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.

Revisiting the variables management workflow

Our users helped us identify the hurdles in the variables management experience and we used those insights to guide improvements.

How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags

This tutorial demonstrates how to use tags to organize GitLab Runners when building complex CI/CD pipelines.

CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups

Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation.

How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms

Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity.

Jenkins-to-GitLab migration made easy

Learn why and how to migrate from Jenkins to GitLab with ease by following this step-by-step guide.

Quick setup of a GKE Cluster with ArgoCD pre-installed using Terraform

Use this tutorial as a great starting point to manage your cluster entirely through GitOps.

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.

Inside the improved CI logs management experience for multi-line commands

Reviewing log output for CI/CD jobs with multi-line commands is now easier than ever. Find out why, how to configure your pipelines, and what's ahead.

