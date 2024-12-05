ICYMI: Key AI and security insights from our developer community

In our November LinkedIn Live broadcast, we brought together field CTOs, developer advocates, and community leaders to discuss industry trends and showcase features making a difference in developer workflows.

Here are 5 key highlights:

1. AI adoption trends from the field

Our field CTOs shared insights on how organizations are embracing AI across their development workflows. For instance, Field CTO Cherry Han highlighted how financial organizations are thinking beyond individual developer tools.





Andrew Hasker, Field CTO for Asia Pacific and Japan, offered valuable perspective on AI adoption.

2. Security coverage that makes a difference

Staff Developer Advocate Fernando Diaz demonstrated how GitLab's security scanners cover the complete application lifecycle, showing how easy it is to implement comprehensive security scanning with just a few lines of code.

3. AI-powered language migration made simple

In an impressive demonstration, Senior Technical Marketing Manager Cesar Saavedra showed how GitLab Duo can assist in migrating applications between programming languages.

4. Making DevSecOps work smarter

Developer Advocate Abubakar Siddiq Ango showcased how GitLab's triage features can automate routine tasks.

5. Community contributions making an impact

Director of Contributor Success Nick Veenhof shared how community contributions are shaping GitLab's development:

Watch on-demand

Watch the complete broadcast recording for step-by-step demonstrations and insights from our experts. Also, be sure to follow GitLab on LinkedIn to stay up to date on our monthly broadcasts and get insights into our platform, DevSecOps, and software development.