duo chat cover image
10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results. Author: Michael Friedrich Read Post
Security cloudcomputing.jpeg

Simplify your cloud account management for Kubernetes access

In this tutorial, learn how to use the GitLab agent for Kubernetes and its user impersonation features for secure cluster access.

Security built-in-security.jpeg

The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab

This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more.

Engineering cluster - cover

Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.

Security security-checklist.png

How-to: Detecting secrets in video content

GitLab’s Security team identifies and mitigates security risks in video content by searching for API keys or other sensitive tokens. Here's how we do it (with an assist from AI) and how you can, too.

Security securitycheck.png

How to integrate custom security scanners into GitLab

Learn how to extend the DevSecOps platform by adding custom security scanners to your workflows (includes an easy-to-follow tutorial).

Engineering migration - abstract - cover

How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags

This tutorial demonstrates how to use tags to organize GitLab Runners when building complex CI/CD pipelines.

Engineering code - cover

Compose Readers and Writers in Golang applications

GitLab streams terabytes of Git data every hour using Golang abstractions of I/O implementations. Learn how to compose Readers and Writers in Golang apps.

DevSecOps Platform clocks.jpg

CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups

Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation.

Engineering code - cover

Inside the improved CI logs management experience for multi-line commands

Reviewing log output for CI/CD jobs with multi-line commands is now easier than ever. Find out why, how to configure your pipelines, and what's ahead.

