duo-blog-post.png
How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams. Author: Taylor McCaslin Read Post
Security cicd-2018_blogimage.jpg

Software supply chain security practices seeing only modest adoption

DORA Accelerate State of DevOps report shows opportunity lies within better security practices, including a focus on culture.

Engineering ide-dark-post-banner.png

How we created a dark UI for GitLab's Web IDE

The Web IDE now has a Dark Mode, and we've put together a few learnings from a design perspective.

Insights default-blog-image.png

How to deploy AWS Lambda applications with ease

Highlights from our serverless webcast with AWS exploring the Serverless Application Model.

Open Source askmediablog-.jpg

From monolith to microservices: How to leverage AWS with GitLab

GitLab recently spent time with Ask Media Group and AWS to discuss how modernizing from self-managed to a cloud native system empowers developers.

Engineering designwebcast.jpg

A deep dive into GitLab's UX design process

The UX team shares how they communicate, plan, share, and tackle improvements one iteration at a time.

Insights top-five-takeaways-blog-image.jpg

Top 5 takeaways from the 2018 Developer Survey

GitLab's director of product marketing discusses the challenges facing DevOps adoption and other key findings from our 2018 Developer Survey.

Engineering gitlab-gke-integration-cover.png

Scalable app deployment with GitLab and Google Cloud Platform

Get the power to spin up a Kubernetes cluster managed by Google Cloud Platform in a few clicks – watch the demo of our native integration.

Insights devops-nova-scotia-cover.jpg

How to avoid the DevOps tax

Realize a faster DevOps lifecycle with these best practices for integration and automation – watch our recent webcast with guest speaker Forrester Senior Analyst Christoper Condo and GitLab Head of Product Mark Pundsack.

Insights gitlab-live-event.png

Automate to accelerate: What you need to know about test and release automation

If you’re not using automated testing, your competitors almost certainly are – catch up on our recent webcast to get started.

