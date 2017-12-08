Browse articles that include the webcast tag
Software supply chain security practices seeing only modest adoption
DORA Accelerate State of DevOps report shows opportunity lies within better security practices, including a focus on culture.
How we created a dark UI for GitLab's Web IDE
The Web IDE now has a Dark Mode, and we've put together a few learnings from a design perspective.
How to deploy AWS Lambda applications with ease
Highlights from our serverless webcast with AWS exploring the Serverless Application Model.
From monolith to microservices: How to leverage AWS with GitLab
GitLab recently spent time with Ask Media Group and AWS to discuss how modernizing from self-managed to a cloud native system empowers developers.
A deep dive into GitLab's UX design process
The UX team shares how they communicate, plan, share, and tackle improvements one iteration at a time.
Top 5 takeaways from the 2018 Developer Survey
GitLab's director of product marketing discusses the challenges facing DevOps adoption and other key findings from our 2018 Developer Survey.
Scalable app deployment with GitLab and Google Cloud Platform
Get the power to spin up a Kubernetes cluster managed by Google Cloud Platform in a few clicks – watch the demo of our native integration.
How to avoid the DevOps tax
Realize a faster DevOps lifecycle with these best practices for integration and automation – watch our recent webcast with guest speaker Forrester Senior Analyst Christoper Condo and GitLab Head of Product Mark Pundsack.
