The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release
Git 2.43 included some improvements from GitLab's Git team. Here are some highlights from the work the team has done on Git and why it matters.
Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare
Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.
U.S. Navy Black Pearl: Lessons in championing DevSecOps
Sigma Defense built a managed service software factory environment for the military using GitLab as its DevSecOps platform. Here's what they learned.
How the Eclipse Foundation champions open source with GitLab
In this interview, learn how adopting GitLab helps the Eclipse Foundation be a more effective champion for open source.
Git 2.42 release: Here are four of our contributions in detail
Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve Git 2.42.
Behind the scenes of GitLab's Korean translation
How a student project helped maintain linguistic consistency and deliver a unified user experience for the Korean GitLab community.
How the Colmena project uses GitLab to support citizen journalists
Find out why the Colmena project, a GitLab Open Source Partner, relies on a DevSecOps platform to develop and deliver open source tools for citizen journalism.
Debian customizes CI tooling with GitLab
Debian developer Santiago Ruano Rincón explains the Linux distribution's custom solution for improving and expediting the open source software packaging process.
