Blog CI

Browse articles that include the CI tag

code - cover
GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0 Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay. Author: Patrick Steinhardt Read Post
Engineering migration - abstract - cover

How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags

This tutorial demonstrates how to use tags to organize GitLab Runners when building complex CI/CD pipelines.

Engineering code - cover

Inside the improved CI logs management experience for multi-line commands

Reviewing log output for CI/CD jobs with multi-line commands is now easier than ever. Find out why, how to configure your pipelines, and what's ahead.

Product automation.png

Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab

With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.

Engineering hosting.png

How to host VueJS apps using GitLab Pages

Follow this tutorial, including detailed configuration guidance, to quickly get your application up and running for free.

DevSecOps Platform daytime-clouds_1800x945.png

5 ways to streamline your cloud adoption

As companies migrate to the cloud, consider these helpful tips for making the move smoother and more efficient.

Engineering engineering.png

How to create efficient DevSecOps workflows with rules for conditional CI/CD pipelines

CI/CD pipelines can be simple or complex, what makes them efficient are CI rules that define when and how they run.

Security cicd-2018_blogimage.jpg

Managing multiple environments with Terraform and GitLab CI

This tutorial shows how to set up and manage three different environments in one project using GitLab CI and Terraform.

News tanukicover.jpg

Guide to pre_clone_script changes on GitLab SaaS Linux Runners

Learn about the change from CI_PRE_CLONE_SCRIPT to pre_get_sources_script on GitLab SaaS Linux Runners.

Engineering ci-cd-demo.jpg

How to automate a Twitter bot using GitLab CI/CD

This tutorial shows how to use the DevSecOps platform to create a set-and-forget Twitter bot.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert