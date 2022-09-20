Blog testing

securitycheck.png
How to integrate custom security scanners into GitLab Learn how to extend the DevSecOps platform by adding custom security scanners to your workflows (includes an easy-to-follow tutorial). Author: Fernando Diaz Read Post
Security built-in-security.jpeg

How GitLab's Red Team automates C2 testing

Learn how to apply professional development practices to Red Teams using open source command and control tools.

Security securitycheck.png

Tips to configure browser-based DAST scans

Learn how to use the browser-based analyzer with common dynamic application security testing settings, based on web application attributes, to ensure successful scans.

Security applicationsecurity.png

Introducing GitLab browser-based active checks in DAST

As of GitLab 16.4, or DAST 4.0.9, browser-based DAST active scans will search for path traversal vulnerabilities using the GitLab check 22.1 instead of the ZAP alert 6.

Engineering lightsticks.png

Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1

Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.

Engineering building-gitlab-with-gitlab-no-type.png

Building GitLab with GitLab: Web API Fuzz Testing

Our new series shows how we dogfood new DevSecOps platform features to ready them for you. First up, security testing.

Engineering post-cover-image.jpg

How to continuously test web apps and APIs with Hurl and GitLab CI/CD

Hurl as a CLI tool can be integrated into the DevSecOps platform to continuously verify, test, and monitor targets. It also offers integrated unit test reports in GitLab CI/CD.

Engineering cover.jpg

How to automate testing for a React application with GitLab

Learn how to add React automated tests to a GitLab CI pipeline with this tutorial.

Product vek-labs-e8ofKlNHdsg-unsplash.jpg

Introducing browser-based DAST and integrated passive checks

We're working hard on reducing noise. Here's what you need to know about the status of our browser-based DAST offering today.

DevOps Platform trends-in-version-control-land-microservices-cover.jpg

Get started with microservices architecture

For DevOps teams ready to take the next step, adopting a microservices architecture is a smart choice. Here's what you need to know.

