How GitLab's Red Team automates C2 testing
Learn how to apply professional development practices to Red Teams using open source command and control tools.
Tips to configure browser-based DAST scans
Learn how to use the browser-based analyzer with common dynamic application security testing settings, based on web application attributes, to ensure successful scans.
Introducing GitLab browser-based active checks in DAST
As of GitLab 16.4, or DAST 4.0.9, browser-based DAST active scans will search for path traversal vulnerabilities using the GitLab check 22.1 instead of the ZAP alert 6.
Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1
Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.
Building GitLab with GitLab: Web API Fuzz Testing
Our new series shows how we dogfood new DevSecOps platform features to ready them for you. First up, security testing.
How to continuously test web apps and APIs with Hurl and GitLab CI/CD
Hurl as a CLI tool can be integrated into the DevSecOps platform to continuously verify, test, and monitor targets. It also offers integrated unit test reports in GitLab CI/CD.
How to automate testing for a React application with GitLab
Learn how to add React automated tests to a GitLab CI pipeline with this tutorial.
Introducing browser-based DAST and integrated passive checks
We're working hard on reducing noise. Here's what you need to know about the status of our browser-based DAST offering today.
