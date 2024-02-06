Blog DevSecOps platform

10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results. Author: Michael Friedrich Read Post
DevSecOps Platform agile planning - cover image

Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.

Security securitycheck.png

How to implement secret management best practices with GitLab

Insecure secret management practices pose a risk for companies tasked with storage and protection of customer data. Learn how to reduce this risk and increase trust.

AI/ML duo-blog-post.png

How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment

Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.

DevSecOps Platform agile.png

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.

Security securitycheck.png

How to integrate custom security scanners into GitLab

Learn how to extend the DevSecOps platform by adding custom security scanners to your workflows (includes an easy-to-follow tutorial).

Security security-cover-new.png

GitLab Security Release: 16.9.1, 16.8.3, 16.7.6

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.1, 16.8.3, 16.7.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

AI/ML metrics abstract - cover image

Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics

AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.

DevSecOps Platform 16-9 cover

GitLab 16.9 Release

16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!

DevSecOps Platform agile.png

Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management

Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.

