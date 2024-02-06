Browse articles that include the DevSecOps platform tag
Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab
Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.
How to implement secret management best practices with GitLab
Insecure secret management practices pose a risk for companies tasked with storage and protection of customer data. Learn how to reduce this risk and increase trust.
How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment
Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.
Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations
Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.
How to integrate custom security scanners into GitLab
Learn how to extend the DevSecOps platform by adding custom security scanners to your workflows (includes an easy-to-follow tutorial).
GitLab Security Release: 16.9.1, 16.8.3, 16.7.6
Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.1, 16.8.3, 16.7.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics
AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.
GitLab 16.9 Release
16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!
