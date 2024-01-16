Blog product

agile.png
Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making. Author: Amanda Rueda Read Post
AI/ML metrics abstract - cover image

Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics

AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.

DevSecOps Platform customize - cover image

How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles

Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.

DevSecOps Platform clocks.jpg

CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups

Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation.

News dedicatedcoverimage.png

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.

AI/ML gitlabduo.png

AI-powered growth: Transform every stage of software delivery

Find out how the latest developments in the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform boost efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.

DevSecOps Platform runners-abstract-cover

Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available

Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.

DevSecOps Platform Dashboard - cover

Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard

Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.

Product checkmark-cover

Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.

Product roadmap - cover

GitLab Package roadmap for 2024

GitLab is launching new package and container registry features to help enterprise customers consolidate on GitLab for artifact management.

