Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics
AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.
How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles
Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.
CI/CD automation: Maximize 'deploy freeze' impact across GitLab groups
Learn the benefits of managing deploy freezes at the group level and follow step-by-step guidance on implementation.
Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta
GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.
AI-powered growth: Transform every stage of software delivery
Find out how the latest developments in the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform boost efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.
Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available
Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.
Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard
Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.
Registration Features program expands by 16 free features
More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.
