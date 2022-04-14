Contribute to GitLab

Follow this tutorial for contributing to the development of GitLab.
Learn how to configure the GitLab Development Kit, make code updates, push changes to the community fork, and create a merge request.
Weekly community pairing sessions are scheduled in the GitLab Virtual Community Events Meetup group, and ad-hoc sessions can be requested in #contribute or #pairing channels on Discord.
Subscribe and check out the pairing sessions on the Community Coders for GitLab YouTube channel. Turn on desktop notifications to be notified and jump in when pairing sessions start.
If you need any help while contributing to GitLab:
#contribute channel or initiate a mentor session.
@gitlab-org/developer-relations/contributor-success in a comment on your merge request or issue.
Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging is one of our values. We want to create a welcoming community for every contributor. Please visit our Code of Conduct page to learn more about our commitment to an open and welcoming environment.
All contributions to GitLab are subject to the DCO or a CLA. More on the GitLab DCO and CLA.
You can see the wider community contribution data in our community dashboard.
