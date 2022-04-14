After subject matter experts performed research upfront, Conversica decided to mandate GitLab across the engineering teams and successfully migrated within three months. One of Conversica’s requirements in the decision-making process was that the selected tool provides clear documentation to ease migration problems. “We actually made sure that the documentation was some of the best around. And without that, I think that would have given us real pause in making that decision to move to another toolset,” Fulwell said.

Fulwell’s team acted as the consultants for the other engineering teams as they were learning how to implement their pipelines on GitLab. “We did a lot of pairing with developers on other teams, and in concert with them, we put together the pipelines,” Fulwell said. “We made sure we are upholding the standards that we have for what goes into a good pipeline and then have the right progression of automated testing. That's how we managed to roll it out across the whole team.”

They chose GitLab Ultimate to get the most out of the tool without any limitations. “By self-hosting, meaning that if we need to hammer some APIs internally and spin up infrastructure to make that possible and we're able to do that now,” Fulwell said.

With GitHub, they had experienced some ‘throttling’ that had developers waiting around and unable to work. Developers were capable of accepting more calls, but they previously didn’t have the tier to allow that level of production. With GitLab Ultimate, developers are no longer idle.