Glympse is in the process of earning a SOC 2 Type II audit and GitLab is vital to achieving the certification. Because Glympse is using Gold they can leverage built-in language agnostic CI pipelines. This allowed them to quickly respond to auditor’s feedback on the compliances of over 50 repositories and build a complete security package for integrating code changes into their environment.

One of the senior auditors commented in passing that having the code quality, SAST and container scanning, and pipelines all automated in GitLab is almost better than a manual review. “My response was, ‘Well, we're going to keep the manual review, that's part of our process’ but it's cool that he was almost okay with, not needing another developer for review. The security jobs in place are catching vulnerabilities from migrating to production through the product," explained Zaq Wiedmann, lead software engineer.

Wiedmann said the auditor also mentioned that Glympse had remediated security issues faster than any other company that he had worked with before in his 20-year career. Within one sprint, just 2 weeks, Glympse was able to implement security jobs across all of their repositories using GitLab's CI templates and their pre-existing Docker-based deployment scripts.