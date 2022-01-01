GitLab with Jira

Once you integrate your GitLab project with your Jira instance, you can automatically detect and cross-reference activity between the GitLab project and any of your projects in Jira.
Complementary to our existing Jira project integration, you’re now able to integrate GitLab projects with Jira Development Panel.
GitLab offers a robust project management tool that brings your agile planning into one platform that hosts your SCM, CI/CD, Security and more!
Here’s a list of resources on the GitLab-Jira integration that we've created to be particularly helpful in understanding implementation.
While you can always migrate content and process from Jira to GitLab Issues, you can also opt to continue using Jira and use it together with GitLab
Using GitLab Jira importer, you can import your Jira issues to GitLab.com or to your self-managed GitLab instance.
For organizations using Jira as their primary work tracking tool, it can be a challenge for contributors to work across multiple systems and maintain a single source of truth.
When importing issues from Jira to GitLab, you can now map Jira users to GitLab project members prior to running the import. This enables the importer to set the correct reporter and assignee on the issues you’re moving to GitLab.
We're constantly working on improving GitLab's integration with Jira so we welcome feedback or check what's coming in the next releases
