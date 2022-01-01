GitLab with Jira

Kanban

GitLab <-> Jira Integration

Once you integrate your GitLab project with your Jira instance, you can automatically detect and cross-reference activity between the GitLab project and any of your projects in Jira.

Complementary to our existing Jira project integration, you’re now able to integrate GitLab projects with Jira Development Panel.

Migrate from Jira to GitLab

GitLab offers a robust project management tool that brings your agile planning into one platform that hosts your SCM, CI/CD, Security and more!

How GitLab-Jira Integration Works

Basic GitLab <-> Jira Integration

  • Mention a Jira issue ID in a commit message or MR (merge request)
     
  • Mention that a commit or MR resolves or closes a specific Jira issue
     
  • View Jira issues directly in GitLab
Panel integration

Jira Dev Panel Integration

  • Easily access related GitLab merge requests, branches, and commits directly from a Jira issue
     
  • Works with self-managed GitLab or GitLab.com integrated with Jira hosted by your Jira Cloud
     
  • Connects all GitLab projects within a top-level group or a personal namespace to projects in the Jira instance
Migrate from Jira to GitLab

  • Import your Jira issues to GitLab.com or to your self-managed GitLab instance
     
  • Import title, description and labels directly
     
  • Map Jira users to GitLab project members

How-To Videos

Here’s a list of resources on the GitLab-Jira integration that we've created to be particularly helpful in understanding implementation.

GitLab-Jira Basic Integration

While you can always migrate content and process from Jira to GitLab Issues, you can also opt to continue using Jira and use it together with GitLab

GitLab-Jira Development Panel

Complementary to our existing Jira project integration, you’re able to integrate GitLab projects with Jira Development Panel

Import your Jira project issues to GitLab

Using GitLab Jira importer, you can import your Jira issues to GitLab.com or to your self-managed GitLab instance.

View Jira issue list in GitLab

For organizations using Jira as their primary work tracking tool, it can be a challenge for contributors to work across multiple systems and maintain a single source of truth.

Map Jira users to GitLab users when importing issues

When importing issues from Jira to GitLab, you can now map Jira users to GitLab project members prior to running the import. This enables the importer to set the correct reporter and assignee on the issues you’re moving to GitLab.

GitLab Project Management Roadmap

We're constantly working on improving GitLab's integration with Jira so we welcome feedback or check what's coming in the next releases

