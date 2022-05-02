Airwallex runs a financial platform that has become a global economic infrastructure, supporting organizations of all sizes by offering multi-currency business accounts, local and international transfers, and foreign currency exchanges. Building its customer base is critical for the young company, so when executives had a chance to bring on a leading airline carrier as a high-profile customer in 2022, they were under pressure to prove they could meet the airline’s needs in order to gain its business. That meant providing the company with a set of software features better and faster than their competitors could. With the help of the GitLab DevSecOps Platform, that’s exactly what they did. This leading airline now is an Airwallex customer.

“To win that customer’s business, we actually had to build quite a bit of services to deliver features that they wanted,” says Andy Chow, technology chief of staff at Airwallex. “They had a lot of requirements, so there was a lot of work we had to do, a lot of new features to build. The DevSecOps platform gave our software development teams the ability to collaborate and to iterate quickly to get it all done.”

As part of its partnership with Airwallex, the airline’s data-driven business arm, which powers customer and partner fidelity, worked with the tech company to launch a global payments platform designed to make international business payments cost-effective, simple and rewarding. It initially launched to more than 350,000 small- and medium-size businesses.

“GitLab enabled us to prove ourselves to this customer on a tight deadline and that was critical,” says Chow.