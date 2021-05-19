Blog Agile Planning

Building GitLab with GitLab: Expanding our security certification portfolio Learn how the Security Compliance team uses the Agile planning and security features in the GitLab DevSecOps Platform to manage the certification process. Author: Madeline Lake Read Post
Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action.

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.

Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management

Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.

Beyond Devs: GitLab Enterprise Agile Planning add-on for all roles

Our new add-on helps you bring non-technical users into the same DevSecOps platform where engineers build, test, secure, and deploy code.

Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration

If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.

5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

Get more from your agile planning with a platform that supports automation, protects the user experience, and reduces time spent on tool configurations.

Agile planning with a DevOps platform

How a DevOps platform enables an entirely different way to plan and manage work

