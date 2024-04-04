Building GitLab with GitLab: Expanding our security certification portfolio

We recently expanded our compliance certification portfolio to include the automotive industry's TISAX and to support the issuance of the first GitLab Dedicated SOC 2 Type 2. GitLab's Security Compliance team is a proponent of dogfooding our platform, including our integrated project management and security features, so we accomplished this expansion using the GitLab DevSecOps Platform.

In this blog, we'll share the details of how we successfully leveraged GitLab's native features to implement security controls, enabling us to scale our compliance efforts and deliver results faster. You'll also learn how you can put these features to work in your own organization.

Agile planning

Our security certifications structure is built upon GitLab's Agile planning features, allowing us to deliver results faster by managing requirements centrally and streamlining our workflows. Using Agile planning features also enables end-to-end visibility throughout compliance audits.

Epics, issues, and labels. We leverage a parent epic to outline all the external certifications that are ongoing, and child epics for each individual certification. Each child epic contains issues for each work stream related to the certification, as well as evidence requests from the external auditor. Parent and child epics allow for project management and visibility across the organization on the audit cycle's current status. Recurring issues. Every audit has standard request items and tasks that need to be performed. Therefore, to increase efficiency, we have a variety of recurring issues that are automatically created for each audit cycle that populate the task and/or request details, assignee, and due date. Recurring issues can be configured in a CI pipeline. Labels and issue boards. Labels and issue boards are used to plan, organize, and visualize workflows. The Security Compliance team leverages issue boards to not only track status, but also to track and group identified deficiencies relating to our compliance requirements. Issue boards allow for visibility of all issues related to a given program by their risk classification and current remediation status.

These Agile planning features ensure that compliance teams are able to leverage the same platform as their engineers, promoting transparency and efficient delivery of results.

Security

Each of GitLab’s security certifications has security and compliance requirements that must be operating effectively to achieve certification.

GitLab offers native features within the platform that enable security and the achievement of industry-standard requirements.

We leveraged these key security features for our certifications and you can, too:

Merge request approval settings. These settings can be configured to limit merge request approvals, enforce segregation of duties responsibilities, and force password authentication. For our certifications, merge request approval settings were inspected for relevant projects to support the following requirements: AICPA Trust Service Critieria (TSC) CC8.1

ISO 27001:2022 5.3, 8.32

TISAX 5.2.1 Protected branch settings. These configuration settings allow administrators to set branch protections and limit what users can do based on their configured permissions. For our certifications, protected branches were inspected for relevant projects to support the following requirements: AICPA TSC CC8.1

ISO 27001:2022 8.32

TISAX 5.2.1, 5.2.2 Code owners. This feature specifies the users or groups responsible for specific files and directories in a repository. The CODEOWNERS file can be enabled to identify owners of a file or directory and require owners to approve changes. Code owners can be implemented in conjunction with your approval rules. For our certifications, CODEOWNERS files were inspected for relevant projects to support the following requirements: AICPA TSC CC8.1

ISO 27001:2022 8.32

TISAX 5.2.1 Static application security testing (SAST)/dynamic application security testing (DAST). A part of using GitLab CI/CD, SAST and DAST are available to check your source code for known vulnerabilities. For our certifications, We leveraged SAST/DAST to support the following requirements: AICPA TSC CC3.2, CC7.1, CC9.2

ISO 27001:2022 8.28, 8.29

TISAX 5.2.5 Audit events. This feature is used to track important events, including who performed what action and when. Audit events can be used to support the following requirements: AICPA TSC CC8.1

ISO 27001:2022 8.15, 8.16

TISAX 5.2.4

Get started today

GitLab makes compliance easier than ever. Agile planning enables end-to-end visibility throughout the audit. and security is integrated into the design of the product, leading to faster, more comprehensive achievement of compliance requirements.

Here at GitLab we are always pursuing the expansion of our security certification portfolio to give our customers and community additional assurance as well as additional transparency into our information security practices.