agile planning - cover image
Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab Discover how Agile planning in a DevSecOps platform unlocks traceability from idea to implementation, providing a holistic view of your strategy in action. Author: Amanda Rueda Read Post
Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.

Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management

Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.

Why GitLab self-managed is the perfect partner for the public sector

Planning, source code management, CI/CD, app security, and compliance features make the DevSecOps platform a great pairing for government environments.

Beyond Devs: GitLab Enterprise Agile Planning add-on for all roles

Our new add-on helps you bring non-technical users into the same DevSecOps platform where engineers build, test, secure, and deploy code.

Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab

With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.

Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration

If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.

5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

Get more from your agile planning with a platform that supports automation, protects the user experience, and reduces time spent on tool configurations.

GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams

Discover the power of GitLab Value Streams Dashboard (VSD) for optimizing software delivery workflows.

Tutorial: Android CI/CD with GitLab

Learn how to create an automated Android CI/CD pipeline using GitLab and fastlane.

