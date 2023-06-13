Browse articles that include the agile tag
Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations
Discover how GitLab's new data views will streamline your workflow and power decision-making.
Unlocking Agile excellence: GitLab Epics for seamless portfolio management
Explore how GitLab's multi-level epics revolutionize Agile portfolio management, offering a structured yet flexible approach for strategic planning and efficient execution.
Why GitLab self-managed is the perfect partner for the public sector
Planning, source code management, CI/CD, app security, and compliance features make the DevSecOps platform a great pairing for government environments.
Beyond Devs: GitLab Enterprise Agile Planning add-on for all roles
Our new add-on helps you bring non-technical users into the same DevSecOps platform where engineers build, test, secure, and deploy code.
Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab
With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.
Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration
If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.
5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab
Get more from your agile planning with a platform that supports automation, protects the user experience, and reduces time spent on tool configurations.
GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams
Discover the power of GitLab Value Streams Dashboard (VSD) for optimizing software delivery workflows.
