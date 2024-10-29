Introducing The Source: Insights for the future of software development

Modern software development is transforming the way organizations create, deliver, and scale business value. Teams must be able to build solutions quickly and efficiently while navigating rising security threats, emerging technologies, and increasingly complex compliance demands.

Today, GitLab is launching The Source, a new publication that covers the evolution of software development as an engine for business success. We offer regular insights into the future of software development, supported by original research and analysis from our subject matter experts and thought leaders.

On The Source, you will find answers to questions such as:

How can leaders measure the ROI of AI across the software development lifecycle?

What’s the best way to ensure security and compliance across the entire software supply chain?

What types of efficiencies will teams see from platform and toolchain consolidation?

Here’s a sample of what's on The Source today:

4 steps for measuring the impact of AI

"Evaluating the productivity of AI-enhanced coding requires a more nuanced approach than traditional metrics such as lines of code, code commits, or task completion. It necessitates shifting the focus to real-world business outcomes that balance development speed, software quality, and security."

Addressing the root cause of common security frustrations

"DevSecOps promises better integration between engineering and security, but it’s clear that frustrations and misalignment persist. That’s because these challenges are symptoms of a larger problem with how organizations view security, as well as how teams work together and how they allocate time to security."

Driving business results with platform engineering

"Platform engineering aims to normalize and standardize developer workflows by providing developers with optimized 'golden paths' for most of their workloads and flexibility to define exceptions for the rest."

Make The Source your decision-making partner

Visit The Source today to explore the latest insights, get answers to your leadership questions, and learn something new to share with your teams. You can also subscribe to our newsletter for regular updates directly to your inbox. Join our community of forward-thinking technology leaders and help shape the future of software development.