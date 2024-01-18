Blog news

Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094) Affected software not used for GitLab.com, GitLab Dedicated, or default self-hosted software packages. Author: Shrishti Choudhary Read Post
We’re combining patch and security releases

This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.

Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall

Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.

Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap.

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

GitLab is committed to working with other partners to make sure that Flux remains a stable, reliable, and mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.

New report on AI-assisted tools points to rising stakes for DevSecOps

Read the key findings from the "Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24" report, including the state of AI-based code assistants.

GitLab drives automotive industry information security with TISAX certification

Learn why we pursued this certification and how it will help GitLab customers in the automotive industry.

Building a more inclusive and welcoming open source community on GitLab

Open source projects using GitLab can now easily apply for CHAOSS DEI badges.

Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available

Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.

Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.

