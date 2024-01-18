Browse articles that include the news tag
We’re combining patch and security releases
This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.
Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall
Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.
Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities
The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap.
The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab
GitLab is committed to working with other partners to make sure that Flux remains a stable, reliable, and mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.
New report on AI-assisted tools points to rising stakes for DevSecOps
Read the key findings from the "Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24" report, including the state of AI-based code assistants.
GitLab drives automotive industry information security with TISAX certification
Learn why we pursued this certification and how it will help GitLab customers in the automotive industry.
Building a more inclusive and welcoming open source community on GitLab
Open source projects using GitLab can now easily apply for CHAOSS DEI badges.
Windows 2022 support for GitLab SaaS runners now available
Along with this announcement comes the deprecation of Windows 2019 and the existing tags on Windows runners with GitLab 17.0.
