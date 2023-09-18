Browse articles from News
The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab
GitLab is committed to working with other partners to make sure that Flux remains a stable, reliable, and mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.
Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta
GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.
Building a more inclusive and welcoming open source community on GitLab
Open source projects using GitLab can now easily apply for CHAOSS DEI badges.
GitLab's Maven dependency proxy is available in Beta
Enterprises can use new package registry feature to consolidate artifact management on GitLab, increasing the efficiency and speed of CI/CD pipelines.
GitLab's next-generation container registry is now available
Self-managed customers can upgrade to the container registry (Beta) and unlock online garbage collection, which can reduce costly downtime and storage.
Upgrading the operating system version of our SaaS runners on Linux
With GitLab 17.0, we are updating the operating system version of our SaaS runners on Linux. Learn what will change and how to mitigate potential incompatibilities.
Beyond source code management: 1 billion pipelines of CI/CD innovation
GitLab recently reached a major CI/CD milestone - find out what this means for customer innovation.
Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC
We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners in EMEA and APAC for their collaboration and contributions.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert