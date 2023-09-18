Blog News

Browse articles from News

gitlab-oxeye
Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap. Authors: David DeSanto, Chief Product Officer, GitLab, Dean Agron, co-founder and CEO, Oxeye Read Post
News gitlabflatlogomap.png

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

GitLab is committed to working with other partners to make sure that Flux remains a stable, reliable, and mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.

News dedicatedcoverimage.png

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.

News abstract - cover

Building a more inclusive and welcoming open source community on GitLab

Open source projects using GitLab can now easily apply for CHAOSS DEI badges.

News 2023-devsecops-report-blog-banner2.png

GitLab's Maven dependency proxy is available in Beta

Enterprises can use new package registry feature to consolidate artifact management on GitLab, increasing the efficiency and speed of CI/CD pipelines.

News container registry

GitLab's next-generation container registry is now available

Self-managed customers can upgrade to the container registry (Beta) and unlock online garbage collection, which can reduce costly downtime and storage.

News security-pipelines.jpg

Upgrading the operating system version of our SaaS runners on Linux

With GitLab 17.0, we are updating the operating system version of our SaaS runners on Linux. Learn what will change and how to mitigate potential incompatibilities.

News securitylifecycle.png

Beyond source code management: 1 billion pipelines of CI/CD innovation

GitLab recently reached a major CI/CD milestone - find out what this means for customer innovation.

News awardstars.jpg

Meet the 2023 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners for EMEA and APAC

We recognized our channel, technology, and cloud partners in EMEA and APAC for their collaboration and contributions.

News tanukilifecycle.png

GitLab releases moving to the third Thursday of the month

This move will create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.

