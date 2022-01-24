Blog research

lightvisibility.png
How user research transformed GitLab Runner Fleet dashboard visibility and metrics Learn how GitLab user research drives the product development process when enabling more runner fleet features. Author: Gina Doyle Read Post
Insights navigation.jpeg

How we overhauled GitLab navigation

Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.

Insights gartner-report-blog-asset.png

GitLab named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms

In the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for this category, GitLab is positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis.

Insights Forrestercoverimage.png

GitLab named Leader in The Forrester Wave Integrated Software Delivery Platforms 2023

The Forrester report recognized GitLab for its roadmap, which includes supply chain security, enhanced UI, granular security and compliance controls, and pipeline security.

Open Source AdvancedSearch.png

Let's all search!

We spoke with you about our search tools. Now we've got some issues we'd like your help on.

DevOps Platform cobolshortage.jpg

Why the market is moving to a platform approach to DevSecOps

A single DevOps platform improves ROI, the developer experience, and customer retention and satisfaction.

Insights jobs-to-be-done.jpg

How we use the Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework to rethink user workflow

We experimented with our methodology and this is what we learned.

Open Source pexels-sevenstorm-juhaszimrus-704767.jpg

5 UX problems you can help us fix right now

“We spent 40 hours talking to 20 of you. Now we’ve got some issues we’d like your help on.”

Security locks.jpg

One DevOps platform can help you achieve DevSecOps

GitLab drives innovation in the AST market to secure cloud-native applications.

Insights blog-performance-metrics.jpg

How Zoopla used DORA metrics to boost deployments, increase automation and more

GitLab customer Zoopla used the DORA metrics to boost production deployments from once a week to roughly 40 times a day. And that was only one of the performance improvements...

