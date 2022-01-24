Browse articles that include the research tag
How we overhauled GitLab navigation
Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.
GitLab named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms
In the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for this category, GitLab is positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis.
GitLab named Leader in The Forrester Wave Integrated Software Delivery Platforms 2023
The Forrester report recognized GitLab for its roadmap, which includes supply chain security, enhanced UI, granular security and compliance controls, and pipeline security.
Let's all search!
We spoke with you about our search tools. Now we've got some issues we'd like your help on.
Why the market is moving to a platform approach to DevSecOps
A single DevOps platform improves ROI, the developer experience, and customer retention and satisfaction.
How we use the Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework to rethink user workflow
We experimented with our methodology and this is what we learned.
5 UX problems you can help us fix right now
“We spent 40 hours talking to 20 of you. Now we’ve got some issues we’d like your help on.”
One DevOps platform can help you achieve DevSecOps
GitLab drives innovation in the AST market to secure cloud-native applications.
