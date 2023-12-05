Browse articles that include the DevOps tag
Revisiting the variables management workflow
Our users helped us identify the hurdles in the variables management experience and we used those insights to guide improvements.
Southwest looking to help developers take flight
Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.
Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard
Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.
GitLab uses Anthropic for smart, safe AI-assisted code generation
Anthropic’s Claude AI model supports the delivery of helpful, trusted code in GitLab Duo Code Suggestions.
How AI helps DevOps teams improve productivity
Learn how DevOps teams are using AI to save time and improve efficiency.
Introducing the GitLab CI/CD Catalog Beta
Discover, reuse, and contribute CI/CD components effortlessly, enhancing collaboration and efficiency when creating pipeline configurations.
5 ways execs can support their DevOps teams with AI
Learn how the AI capabilities within a DevSecOps platform can help teams boost productivity and collaboration.
Why GitLab self-managed is the perfect partner for the public sector
Planning, source code management, CI/CD, app security, and compliance features make the DevSecOps platform a great pairing for government environments.
