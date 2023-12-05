Blog DevOps

Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers. Author: John Coghlan Read Post
Revisiting the variables management workflow

Our users helped us identify the hurdles in the variables management experience and we used those insights to guide improvements.

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.

Inside DORA Performers score in GitLab Value Streams Dashboard

Learn how four key metrics drive DevOps maturity, helping teams optimize workflows and achieve DevOps excellence.

GitLab uses Anthropic for smart, safe AI-assisted code generation

Anthropic’s Claude AI model supports the delivery of helpful, trusted code in GitLab Duo Code Suggestions.

How AI helps DevOps teams improve productivity

Learn how DevOps teams are using AI to save time and improve efficiency.

Introducing the GitLab CI/CD Catalog Beta

Discover, reuse, and contribute CI/CD components effortlessly, enhancing collaboration and efficiency when creating pipeline configurations.

5 ways execs can support their DevOps teams with AI

Learn how the AI capabilities within a DevSecOps platform can help teams boost productivity and collaboration.

Why GitLab self-managed is the perfect partner for the public sector

Planning, source code management, CI/CD, app security, and compliance features make the DevSecOps platform a great pairing for government environments.

4 ways AI can help DevOps teams improve security

Find out how DevOps teams are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve security, minimize risk, and ship more secure code.

