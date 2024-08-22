GitLab named a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants

We’re thrilled to announce that GitLab has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants — the first-ever year of this category. We feel this is an important recognition and we believe it highlights our commitment to delivering AI-powered capabilities that accelerate software delivery, enhance security, and drive innovation for our customers.

AI code assistants go beyond just code generation and completion. They're collaborative partners that boost developer efficiency by improving code quality and continuous learning. By automating routine tasks and providing intelligent suggestions, assistants like GitLab Duo — our suite of AI-powered features — free up developer time to focus on higher-level problem-solving.

AI code assistants: Speed, security, and seamless integration

AI code assistants are integral to organizations of all sizes, helping DevSecOps teams develop and deploy secure software faster. However, the true value of AI emerges when it’s integrated across the entire software development lifecycle. Unlike limited AI point solutions, which can lead to fragmented toolchains and data silos, GitLab’s comprehensive platform embeds AI from planning through production, offering holistic visibility and insights via metrics and dashboards.

The power of GitLab Duo

GitLab Duo is a comprehensive toolbox of AI capabilities designed to improve the developer experience, shift security left in the development cycle, and strengthen collaboration across Dev, Sec, and Ops teams. Key features include:

Code Suggestions for code generation and code completion

Chat for context-aware, in-app assistance on code explanation, code refactoring, and test generation

Vulnerability Explanation to better understand vulnerabilities in code

Vulnerability Resolution to help mitigate found vulnerabilities

Root Cause Analysis to troubleshoot pipeline issues

AI Impact Analytics Dashboard to gain real-time insights and evaluate an organization's AI ROI

Maximizing ROI with AI

Business and engineering leaders need visibility into how AI is being used across the software development lifecycle to assess the ROI of their technology investments. GitLab's AI Impact Analytics Dashboard provides that visibility as well as metrics to gauge AI adoption rates, performance improvements, and more.

Flexibility, privacy, and transparency at the forefront

GitLab customers looking to explore AI-powered capabilities can use GitLab Duo to leverage the power of AI securely across an IDE of choice or a remote development workspace right out of the box, with a flexible pricing structure and a 60-day free trial. Also, the GitLab AI Transparency Center provides full visibility into our governance and transparency practices.

Soon, organizations will be able to tailor their AI experience to their strategic and regulatory requirements with model personalization and self-hosted model deployment. Model personalization will allow enterprises to customize GitLab Duo and tap into AI’s full potential in close alignment with their business goals, operational needs, and customer expectations. Self-hosted model deployment ensures that data does not leave an organization's secure environment, reducing the risk of breaches and ensuring compliance for highly regulated industries.

Leading the future of AI in DevSecOps

GitLab is your partner in AI-driven software development. We equip teams with the tools to build, secure, and deploy software faster. Our commitment to innovation ensures you're always at the forefront of AI advancements. Stay tuned for exciting updates on our roadmap as we continue to revolutionize DevSecOps.

