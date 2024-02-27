Browse articles from Security
GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5
Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
We’re combining patch and security releases
This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.
Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall
Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.
Simplify your cloud account management for Kubernetes access
In this tutorial, learn how to use the GitLab agent for Kubernetes and its user impersonation features for secure cluster access.
How to implement secret management best practices with GitLab
Insecure secret management practices pose a risk for companies tasked with storage and protection of customer data. Learn how to reduce this risk and increase trust.
GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7
Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab
This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more.
How-to: Detecting secrets in video content
GitLab’s Security team identifies and mitigates security risks in video content by searching for API keys or other sensitive tokens. Here's how we do it (with an assist from AI) and how you can, too.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert