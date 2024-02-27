Blog Security

Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094) Affected software not used for GitLab.com, GitLab Dedicated, or default self-hosted software packages. Author: Shrishti Choudhary Read Post
Security security-cover-new.png

GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

Security securitycheck.png

We’re combining patch and security releases

This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.

Security built-in-security.jpeg

Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall

Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.

Security cloudcomputing.jpeg

Simplify your cloud account management for Kubernetes access

In this tutorial, learn how to use the GitLab agent for Kubernetes and its user impersonation features for secure cluster access.

Security securitycheck.png

How to implement secret management best practices with GitLab

Insecure secret management practices pose a risk for companies tasked with storage and protection of customer data. Learn how to reduce this risk and increase trust.

Security security-cover-new.png

GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

Security built-in-security.jpeg

The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab

This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more.

Security security-checklist.png

How-to: Detecting secrets in video content

GitLab’s Security team identifies and mitigates security risks in video content by searching for API keys or other sensitive tokens. Here's how we do it (with an assist from AI) and how you can, too.

Security securitycheck.png

How to integrate custom security scanners into GitLab

Learn how to extend the DevSecOps platform by adding custom security scanners to your workflows (includes an easy-to-follow tutorial).

