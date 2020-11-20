Browse articles from Product
GitLab 16.8 Release
GitLab 16.8 released with GCP Secret Manager support and the ability to speed up your builds with the Maven dependency proxy.
GitLab Package roadmap for 2024
GitLab is launching new package and container registry features to help enterprise customers consolidate on GitLab for artifact management.
GitLab 16.7 Release
GitLab 16.7 released with general availability of Code Suggestions and SAST findings in MR changes view
Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab
With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.
Git 2.42 release: Here are four of our contributions in detail
Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve Git 2.42.
Introducing browser-based DAST and integrated passive checks
We're working hard on reducing noise. Here's what you need to know about the status of our browser-based DAST offering today.
GitLab introduces new machine types for GitLab SaaS Linux Runners
GitLab SaaS now offers larger machine types for running CI jobs on Linux.
How product managers can get more out of user calls
There are 3 types of user calls. Here's how GitLab product managers approach them and how we leverage our transparency value to better understand our users.
