Registration Features program expands by 16 free features More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping. Author: Ian Pedowitz Read Post
Product 16.8 cover

GitLab 16.8 Release

GitLab 16.8 released with GCP Secret Manager support and the ability to speed up your builds with the Maven dependency proxy.

Product roadmap - cover

GitLab Package roadmap for 2024

GitLab is launching new package and container registry features to help enterprise customers consolidate on GitLab for artifact management.

Product 16.7 release hero image

GitLab 16.7 Release

GitLab 16.7 released with general availability of Code Suggestions and SAST findings in MR changes view

Product automation.png

Tutorial: Automate releases and release notes with GitLab

With the GitLab Changelog API, you can automate the generation of release artifacts, release notes, and a comprehensive changelog detailing all user-centric software modifications.

Product git-241.jpg

Git 2.42 release: Here are four of our contributions in detail

Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve Git 2.42.

Product vek-labs-e8ofKlNHdsg-unsplash.jpg

Introducing browser-based DAST and integrated passive checks

We're working hard on reducing noise. Here's what you need to know about the status of our browser-based DAST offering today.

Product multiple-machine-types-cover.png

GitLab introduces new machine types for GitLab SaaS Linux Runners

GitLab SaaS now offers larger machine types for running CI jobs on Linux.

Product michal-czyz-ALM7RNZuDH8-unsplash.jpg

How product managers can get more out of user calls

There are 3 types of user calls. Here's how GitLab product managers approach them and how we leverage our transparency value to better understand our users.

Product gitlab-values-cover.png

GitLab UX 2020 Year in Review

2020 was a difficult but productive year. Let's take a look back.

