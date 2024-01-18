Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

In GitLab 16.0 we expanded the Registration Features program, which offers free self-managed users running GitLab Enterprise Edition free use of paid features by registering with GitLab and sending us activity data via Service Ping. In GitLab 16.5, 16.6, and 16.7 we’ve broadened the program to include the following 16 features:

The above 16 features join the eight features already available to the registration tier in GitLab 16.0 and prior releases.

How to to participate in the Registration Features program

If you are interested in participating as a free self-managed user running GitLab Enterprise Edition, you can learn how from our documentation how to turn on Service Ping.