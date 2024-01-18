Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

In GitLab 16.0 we expanded the Registration Features program, which offers free self-managed users running GitLab Enterprise Edition free use of paid features by registering with GitLab and sending us activity data via Service Ping. In GitLab 16.5, 16.6, and 16.7 we’ve broadened the program to include the following 16 features:
- Group wikis: If you use GitLab groups to manage multiple projects, some of your documentation might span multiple groups. You can create group wikis, instead of project wikis, to ensure all group members have the correct access permissions to contribute.
- Issue analytics: Issue analytics is a bar graph that illustrates the number of issues created each month. The default time span is 13 months, which includes the current month, and the 12 months prior. Issue analytics is available for projects and groups.
- Custom text in emails: You can add additional text at the bottom of any email that GitLab sends. This additional text can be used for legal, auditing, or compliance reasons.
- Contribution analytics: Contribution analytics provide an overview of the contribution events made by your group’s members.
- Group file templates: Use group file templates to share a set of templates for common file types with every project in a group. It is analogous to the instance template repository.
- Group webhooks: You can configure a group webhook, which is triggered by events that occur across all projects in the group and its subgroups.
- Service Level Agreement countdown timer: You can enable the SLA timer on incidents to track the SLAs you hold with your customers.
- Lock project membership to group: As a group Owner, you can prevent any new project membership for all projects in a group, allowing tighter control over project membership.
- Users and permissions report: An administrator can export user permissions for all users in the GitLab instance from the Admin Area's Users page.
- Advanced search: You can use advanced search for faster, more efficient search across the entire GitLab instance.
- Group DevOps Adoption: DevOps Adoption shows you how groups in your organization adopt and use the most essential features of GitLab.
- Сross-project pipelines with artifacts dependencies: Use
needs:projectto download artifacts from up to five jobs in other pipelines.
- Feature flag related issues: You can link related issues to a feature flag.
- Merged results pipelines: A merged results pipeline is a type of merge request pipeline. It is a pipeline that runs against the results of the source and target branches merged together.
- GitLab CI/CD for external repositories: GitLab CI/CD can be used with GitHub, Bitbucket Cloud, or any other Git server, though there are some limitations.
- Using GitLab CI/CD with a GitHub repository: GitLab CI/CD can be used with GitHub.com and GitHub Enterprise by creating a CI/CD project to connect your GitHub repository to GitLab.
The above 16 features join the eight features already available to the registration tier in GitLab 16.0 and prior releases.
How to to participate in the Registration Features program
If you are interested in participating as a free self-managed user running GitLab Enterprise Edition, you can learn how from our documentation how to turn on Service Ping.