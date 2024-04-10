Blog Bulletin Board

GitLab Support to require sign-in to create support tickets Find out why this change is occurring and what you need to do. Author: Lyle Kozloff Read Post
GitLab extends Omnibus package signing key expiration to 2025

Our GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) key will now expire on July 1, 2025. Here's what you need to know.

Rate limitations announced for Projects, Groups, and Users APIs

Learn why these changes are being made, when they go into effect, and what to expect.

A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0

Find, assess, and mitigate the impact of deprecations and breaking changes in this year’s major release.

