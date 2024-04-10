A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0

GitLab 17.0 is coming on May 16. This version, a major release, will include many exciting improvements to GitLab, but also removes some deprecated features. Visit the Deprecations page to see what is scheduled for removal in 17.0 and keep reading for an overview of the highest impact removals.

Additionally, this year we are introducing three windows during which we expect breaking changes to be enabled on GitLab.com:

2024-04-22 09:00 UTC to 2024-04-24 22:00 UTC

2024-04-29 09:00 UTC to 2024-05-01 22:00 UTC

2024-05-06 09:00 UTC to 2024-05-08 22:00 UTC

Note: Some breaking changes may fall slightly outside of these windows in exceptional circumstances.

High-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0

We have identified the following high-impact removals in 17.0. We define “high impact” as potentially disrupting critical workflows, such as continuous integration (CI), continuous deployment (CD), compliance, or the availability of the instance. That’s why we suggest you should prioritize these breaking changes first when preparing for the major release. While you can find detailed information on each breaking change in the linked documentation, we’ve provided some notes about the affected features and potential impact in this overview.

Self-managed deployment

Postgres 13 deprecated Impacts all self-managed customers. Failing to upgrade to Postgres 14 will break the deployment. Postgres 14 is already supported starting from GitLab 16.2.0.

omniauth-azure-oauth2 gem is deprecated Impacts self-managed customers who use the omniauth-azure-oauth2 provider for authentication. Without migration to omniauth_openid_connect , users will no longer be able to sign in using the Azure login button.

Min concurrency and max concurrency in Sidekiq options Impacts GitLab deployments that have sidekiq['min_concurrency'] and sidekiq['max_concurrency'] configured in their gitlab.rb . Failure to migrate will break the deployment.



CI

CD

The pull-based deployment features of the GitLab agent for Kubernetes is deprecated Impacts projects using the GitLab agent for Kubernetes for deployments. The change may break CD workflows relying on the GitLab agent for Kubernetes. The agent itself is not deprecated and still used for a number of features, like communicating with the cluster, its API endpoints and pushing information about events in the cluster to GitLab.

Agent for Kubernetes option ca-cert-file renamed Impacts customers installing Kubernetes agents behind a self-signed certificate. The change may impact CD workflows relying on connecting Kubernetes clusters to GitLab via the agent.



Package

Ultimate only

Security policy fields newly_detected and match_on_inclusion are deprecated Impacts groups and projects that have merge request approval policies (previously: scan result policies) enabled and use the deprecated keywords. Without migration, the rules enforced by the policies will stop working, causing potential compliance violations.

Required Pipeline Configuration is deprecated Impacts Ultimate self-managed customers using required pipeline configuration. Without migration, the required configuration will no longer be used by projects, impacting all pipelines that are run on the instance.

Proxy-based DAST is deprecated Impacts projects that are using DAST with the variable DAST_BROWSER_SCAN set to false. Without migration, DAST scans in existing pipelines will fail.



See all removals in GitLab 17.0

For more detailed information and to see all the removals coming up in this year's major release, please visit the Deprecations page.