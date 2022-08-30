Browse articles that include the releases tag
GitLab 16.10 Release
GitLab 16.10 released with semantic versioning in the CI/CD catalog
GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7
Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
GitLab 16.9 Release
16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!
GitLab 16.8 Release
GitLab 16.8 released with GCP Secret Manager support and the ability to speed up your builds with the Maven dependency proxy.
GitLab releases moving to the third Thursday of the month
This move will create more predictability for our customers in terms of the day of week for the release while continuing our monthly pace of self-managed releases.
Bookmark these changes: URL structure updates coming in GitLab 17.0
An overview of project and user settings URL changes, including deprecations and redirects, that will happen in 17.0.
GitLab 16: AI and security take center stage
Our GitLab 16 launch event showcased our AI-powered workflows that drive usability improvements, security enhancements, and observability advancements.
