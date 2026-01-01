GitLab Artifact Central
Every artifact you publish, assembled right every time.
GitLab Artifact Central is one governed home for every package and container image your teams and agents touch.
One home for every artifact
For platform teams setting policy, and the developers who build on it.
Set policy once, everywhere
Set retention, quota, and access once at the organization level instead of once per project. Hosted, remote, and virtual repos sit behind a single URL, so developers hit one address.
Publish, proxy, or do both, in one door.
Publish your own packages and images to a hosted repo. Proxy external sources like Docker Hub through a remote repo. A virtual repo fronts both: hosted first, remote as fallback.
Trace anything back, automatically.
Every artifact carries its build provenance: pipeline, branch, commit, and who triggered the job. Publishing and pulling use the same CI/CD identity your pipelines already rely on.
Pricing you can forecast.
Pay for what you keep: no per-seat fees, no charge for cached content, no guessing at what's coming. Your bill reflects what you actually use.
[ Migration ]
Move over gradually. Nothing breaks.
Add your existing repos as remotes behind a virtual repo. Developers point at one URL; artifacts move over only when a build actually asks for one. No bulk copy, no downtime window. Your old registry stays the system of record until you convert the remote to hosted, on your own schedule.// Migrate today
// Start building faster today
Ready to try it out?
Here's what's bringing teams to Artifact Central. If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you.
Running at scale: You're maintaining artifact infrastructure across many projects or teams, not just one.
Core formats: Maven, npm, Docker, or OCI make up most of what you publish today.
A change already in motion: A registry renewal is coming up, or you're actively evaluating a move off your current tool.
Room to get setup: You can commit some platform engineering time to onboarding.
Request early access
For Self-Managed customers, GitLab 19.5 or later and Cloud Native GitLab are required.
Frequently asked questions
AI agents now pull and publish packages at machine speed, so the artifact surface you have to govern grows faster than any team can review by hand. Most companies are also running more registries than they can reasonably manage, each with its own logins, audits, and cost surprises.