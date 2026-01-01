Answering these questions used to require hours of manually digging through repos. With Orbit, you get answers faster.

Change Impact What breaks if I change this service? Full blast radius: every direct caller, downstream dependency, pipeline, and owner across every repo in your org, in a single tool call.

Org Intelligence How do our services depend on each other? Cross-repo dependency mapping at org scale. Discover which services call which, which repos share infrastructure, and which teams own what.

Pipeline Hygiene Which teams have drifted from our security pipeline standards? The map includes chains across thousands of projects. Find who's missing required security scans, who's still on a deprecated template, and who's diverged from the golden pipeline.

Disaster Recovery What will break when we migrate this service? Generate a complete service dependency graph before an infrastructure migration. Know exactly what touches what so there are no surprises when you flip the switch.

Onboarding Help me understand this codebase in a day. New engineers get an instant, queryable map of the entire org: who owns what, how services connect, what's safe to change. Onboarding in days, not weeks.