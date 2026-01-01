The context layer
for AI agents

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GitLab Orbit

The context layer for AI agents

Request early access

One graph. Every agent.

Smarter agents. Faster resolution. Built to scale.

Watch GitLab Orbit overview

Smarter

Duo Agent Platform and external agents reason across relationships, not fragments, so they resolve issues instead of surfacing incomplete answers.

Faster

One graph query replaces the dozens of API calls, auth handoffs, and manual investigation that agents and engineers do today. What used to take hours of cross-team coordination happens in seconds.

More efficient

Agents get the context they need in one query instead of dozens of round trips. Less retrieval overhead, more compact responses, and zero wasted cycles at any scale.

Deep context to answer complex questions

Answering these questions used to require hours of manually digging through repos. With Orbit, you get answers faster.

Change Impact

What breaks if I change this service?

Full blast radius: every direct caller, downstream dependency, pipeline, and owner across every repo in your org, in a single tool call.

Org Intelligence

How do our services depend on each other?

Cross-repo dependency mapping at org scale. Discover which services call which, which repos share infrastructure, and which teams own what.

Pipeline Hygiene

Which teams have drifted from our security pipeline standards?

The map includes chains across thousands of projects. Find who's missing required security scans, who's still on a deprecated template, and who's diverged from the golden pipeline.

Disaster Recovery

What will break when we migrate this service?

Generate a complete service dependency graph before an infrastructure migration. Know exactly what touches what so there are no surprises when you flip the switch.

Onboarding

Help me understand this codebase in a day.

New engineers get an instant, queryable map of the entire org: who owns what, how services connect, what's safe to change. Onboarding in days, not weeks.

Vulnerability Tracing

Where is this CVE exposed across our repos?

Trace a vulnerable function, library, or pattern across every repo and namespace. Get a full impact list with owners in seconds.

  • Security

    Fast blast-radius analysis for critical vulnerabilities

    Trace a vulnerability across your full system in one query. Get a clear blast radius and prioritized list of owners to act on.

    Product screenshot of GitLab Orbit returning a blast-radius graph for a vulnerable function.

  • DevOps

    Change-aware delivery instead of trial and error

    Query a live graph of your system before you push. Surface hidden dependencies and pipeline issues early, before they break CI/CD.

    Product screenshot of GitLab Orbit surfacing a hidden dependency before a merge request lands.

  • Platform Engineering

    Safer migrations with full system context

    Give migration agents one current view of how your system actually works, so they can scope blast radius and sequence changes safely.

    Product screenshot of GitLab Orbit mapping service dependencies for a platform migration.

Cut down on AI query overhead

Without a graph, every AI query carries overhead that compounds at enterprise scale: API sprawl, auth on every hop, and context windows stuffed with irrelevant code.

  • Without Orbit

    Excessive overhead, uncertain results

    • N API calls per query: One per repo, one per file type, one per service. Each hop adds latency and error surface.

    • Auth on every hop: Model Context Protocol auth, repo auth, service auth. Each adds round-trip latency.

    • Context window bloat: Thousands of irrelevant lines loaded to find one relationship.

    • LLM inference on structure: The model guesses missing edges. Error compounds with every hop. Answers drift from truth.

  • With Orbit

    Reduced waste, reliable answers

    • One call, one query_graph: A single MCP tool, all data in one structured response regardless of depth.

    • Graph-level auth: One namespace-scoped token. Zero per-service overhead. No auth sprawl.

    • Exact nodes and edges only: Orbit returns only what was requested. No context waste, no irrelevant files.

    • Indexed facts, not inference: Traversal follows real, pre-indexed edges. The same query returns the same answer every time.

Works with the agents you already use

Orbit natively supports GitLab Duo Agent Platform and your favorite external agents such as Claude Code and Codex via open Model Context Protocol (MCP).

GitLab Orbit connecting to GitLab Duo Agent Platform, Claude Code, and Codex through the Model Context Protocol.

Native · Zero-rated

GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Agents query Orbit as a tool to pull a system-wide view across code, work items, pipelines, and deployments. Duo Agent Platform agent calls to Orbit are zero-rated.

Model Context Protocol

Claude Code and OpenAI Codex

Two MCP tools give complete graph access: query_graph and get_graph_schema. Connect in seconds. Billed via GitLab Credits.

REST · CLI

Other agents and tools

Full REST API at /api/v4/orbit/query and glab orbit query CLI for direct integration or custom tooling.

“What Orbit gave us was something we'd been chasing for a while — the knowledge graph that backs an AI code reviewer that actually understands our codebase, not just the diff in front of it. We tested it against RAG and a few other approaches across real merge requests, and the gap was clear: better comment placement, better summaries of what actually changed.”

Ryan Harvey

Head of AI Engineering, Compare the Market

Ready to try it out?

See how GitLab Orbit turns scattered software lifecycle data into a continuously updated context graph your software teams and their agents can trust.

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