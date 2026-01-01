DevOps Modernization

From managing tools to shipping innovation

Accelerate software delivery and reduce overhead with a unified platform.

Modernize DevOps.Unlock millions.

Best-in-class teams who modernize their software lifecycle see measurable business impact through faster delivery, reduced costs, and improved productivity.

$40MSoftware team productivity gains

50%More features delivered

535Hours reclaimed per developer per year

$4.3MReduced tool licensing/admin costs

Source: Forrester: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GitLab Ultimate. ROI metrics cover a three-year period.

Consolidate, automate, and standardize

Go from manual processes and ad-hoc development patterns to unified automation in software delivery.

Before

Fragmented, costly, slow

  • Endless context switching: Separate tools for source control, CI/CD, deployment, etc. impede developer flow.

  • Toolchain tax: Each tool requires its own contract, security review, compliance audit, and support overhead.

  • Sequential slowdown: Manual approvals and basic testing in sequential pipelines catch issues late in the process.

  • Reinventing pipelines: Teams build custom pipelines from scratch, creating inconsistency and duplication.

After

Unified, low cost, fast

  • Continuous flow: Single platform maintains flow across planning, development, testing, security, and more.

  • Cost consolidation: Unified platform eliminates toolchain tax and reduces licensing expenses.

  • Parallel execution: Automated testing and intelligent caching catch issues early and get features out faster.

  • Reusable patterns: Standardized CI components and shared patterns ensure consistent security, quality, and efficiency.

What's next on your

modernization journey?

We've created a maturity framework based on our experience working with industry-leading customers. It offers prescriptive guidance on how to rapidly progress through three maturity stages.

See how industry leaders do it

Ericsson accelerated deployments by 50% and saved 130K hours over six months

The faster deployment capabilities GitLab enables directly contribute to our business growth. Customers choose us because we can deliver innovation at the speed their markets demand.

Daniel Costa Soares

Head of Software Automation and Support, Ericsson

Don't fall behind

While industry leaders consolidate tools and accelerate delivery cycles, teams stuck with fragmented toolchains face mounting costs and slower innovation.

  • Increase developer productivity
  • Reduce toolchain overhead
  • Accelerate developer onboarding
  • Increase innovation velocity

Ready to ship faster and cut costs?

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

