For more than two decades, Ericsson delivered business and operational support systems to telecom operators on a reliable cadence. Each deployment took three to four months, with major updates every three to four years. The rhythm worked because it aligned with the steady and predictable evolution of telecommunications infrastructure.

"Our deployment methodology was optimized for stability and predictable quarterly cycles," says Daniel Costa Soares, Head of Software Automation and Support, Ericsson OSS/BSS. "As cloud infrastructure created demand for faster innovation cycles, our Cloud portfolio enabled us to transform our approach while maintaining that same reliability."

Ericsson’s OSS/BSS solutions aren't optional infrastructure. When a telecom operator's billing system fails, revenue stops flowing immediately. These are the platforms that keep operators connected to billions of subscribers worldwide and help them collect revenue.

But cloud-native architecture changed everything. Cloud migration represents a competitive imperative that determines telecom market positioning. Without robust automation capabilities, Ericsson's OSS/BSS customers would simply avoid migrating to cloud infrastructure, effectively shutting Ericsson out of next-generation opportunities. Customers' demands for faster innovation cycles meant that deployments, which once took months, now needed to happen in weeks.