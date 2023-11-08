GitLab Technical Demo Series

November 8, 2023
See and experience GitLab in action
Learn how GitLab accelerates software delivery, CI/CD, and integrates security in a single DevSecOps Platform.
Learn how GitLab accelerates software delivery, CI/CD, and integrates security in a single DevSecOps Platform.
November 8, 2023
November 9, 2023
November 9, 2023
Once you are familiar, attend one of our hands-on workshops to get into the driver's seat and explore for yourself!
New to GitLab and not sure where to start? We’ll walk you through the basics so you know what to expect along the way.Learn more
Our easy-to-use learning platform provides instructions and feedback throughout your journey.Learn more
All the resources you need to take your idea to production. Learn Git, improve your DevSecOps workflow, or discover new trends with GitLab.Learn more
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Start free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn more about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert