Gitlab Technical Demo Series

Learn how GitLab accelerates software delivery, CI/CD, and integrates security in a single DevSecOps Platform - powered by AI.

Upcoming Demo Series

  • August 18, 2026

    Delivering Amazing Digital Experiences with GitLab CI

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On-demand Demos

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Upcoming Technical Workshops

Once you are familiar, attend one of our hands-on workshops to get into the driver's seat and explore for yourself!
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    Get started with our Quick Setup Guide

    New to GitLab and not sure where to start? We’ll walk you through the basics so you know what to expect along the way.

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    Learn new skills while working with GitLab

    Our easy-to-use learning platform provides instructions and feedback throughout your journey.

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    Explore more resources

    All the resources you need to take your idea to production. Learn Git, improve your DevSecOps workflow, or discover new trends with GitLab.

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