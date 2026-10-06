01Authorize
Purpose
Who and what can act, and within what limits?
Every person, agent, and service has a known or composite identity, a named owner, and access scoped to the task at hand.
Example controls
- Agent inventoryEvery agent, integration, and service account is known, with an ownerAI Catalog
- Agent identityEvery agent action traces to the agent and the human who triggered itComposite identity
- Secrets managementCentralized, least privilege, rotated, and revocable, with a defined scope and lifetime for every credentialGitLab Secrets Manager