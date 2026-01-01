As a leading global financial institution handling millions of customer transactions every day, Barclays maintains the highest security standards throughout its software development lifecycle. Hutchison found it encouraging that despite its tools and procedures still being a work in progress, common for firms their size, Barclays had already made significant advances in making security efforts more simple and efficient.

“It’s so much easier for people to do what they need to do to secure our software.” he says, “We’re catching vulnerabilities earlier in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and it’s easier to take care of them. Our whole process has improved and as we continue to use even more features in the GitLab platform, I just see it getting better.”

While the bank is planning on using GitLab’s automated scanning tools in the future, it already uses the platform’s automation capabilities to mandate and standardize security and release controls across teams, taking the manual effort out of tasks such as commit checks, merge request enforcement, and credential management. The results of those scans now appear in one place within GitLab, giving teams clearer visibility into security posture without having to navigate multiple tools.

“We wanted all the security and pipeline mandates baked into the platform” says Hutchison. “Having the scan results appear in GitLab, rather than in various tools means you don’t have to go looking for the results. Now it’s easier to make decisions because we have an easily accessible and holistic picture of the entire organization's composition. We can find vulnerabilities more quickly, and we can also find out how many teams or projects would be hit by that vulnerability.”

He notes that they plan to use even more mandated controls to further enforce security policies, and make even more of their automated work preventative.

“By continually shifting security left and getting rid of silos between our developers and our security teams, we are finding and fixing vulnerabilities before they’re built into solutions and before a product is released,” says Hutchison. “This is reducing our overhead for building development pipelines, and it's naturally increasing our release frequency, while dramatically lowering deployment barriers.”