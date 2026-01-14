Published on: January 14, 2026

Get started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform: The complete guide

Learn GitLab Duo Agent Platform with this comprehensive series covering everything from first interactions to advanced MCP integration, customization, and production workflows.

Itzik Gan BaruchItzik Gan Baruch

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is a new AI-powered solution that embeds multiple intelligent assistants ("agents") throughout your software development lifecycle. It serves as an orchestration layer where developers collaborate asynchronously with AI agents across DevSecOps, transforming linear workflows into dynamic, parallel processes.

Routine tasks, from code refactoring and security scans to research, can be delegated to specialized AI agents, freeing human developers to focus on solving complex problems and driving innovation.

The platform leverages GitLab's role as a central DevSecOps platform (encompassing code management, CI/CD pipelines, issue tracking, test results, security scans, and more) to provide these agents with complete project context, enabling them to contribute meaningfully while adhering to your team's standards and practices.

This comprehensive eight-part guide will take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.

Evolution from GitLab Duo Pro/Enterprise to Duo Agent Platform

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is an evolution, not a replacement of Duo Pro and Enterprise. It's a superset that moves from 1:1 developer-AI interactions to many-to-many team-agent collaboration.

  • Duo Pro enhanced individual developer productivity in the IDE with AI-powered code suggestions and chat.
  • Duo Enterprise expanded beyond coding to deliver comprehensive AI capabilities across the entire software development lifecycle. But it was still primarily an approach in enabling 1:1 interaction between the user and an AI assistant — mostly a Q&A experience with one use case at a time.
  • Duo Agent Platform moves from 1:1 interactions to many-to-many team-agent collaboration, where specialized agents autonomously handle routine tasks across the software lifecycle.

The complete series

PartTitleWhat You'll Learn
1Introduction to GitLab Duo Agent PlatformPlatform architecture, four ways to use agents, accessing agents and flows, first interactions, sessions, and model selection
2Getting started with GitLab Duo Agentic ChatAccessing chat across Web UI and IDEs, model selection and switching, agent selection, common use cases, and troubleshooting
3Understanding agents: Foundational, custom, and externalFoundational agents (GitLab Duo, Planner, Security Analyst, Data Analyst), creating custom agents with system prompts, external agents setup, AGENTS.md customization, and choosing the right agent type
4Understanding flows: Multi-agent workflowsIntroduction to foundational flows, creating custom YAML workflows, flow execution, multi-agent orchestration, and monitoring
5AI Catalog: Discover, create, and share agents and flowsBrowsing and discovering agents and flows, enabling agents and flows in projects, creating and publishing your own agents and flows, and managing visibility
6Monitor, manage, and automate AI workflowsAutomate menu overview, monitoring sessions with detailed logs, setting up event-driven triggers, and managing AI workflows
7Model Context Protocol integrationMCP overview, GitLab as MCP client connecting to external tools, GitLab as MCP server for external AI tools, and configuration examples
8Customizing GitLab Duo Agent PlatformCustom chat rules, AGENTS.md configuration, system prompts for agents, agent tool configuration, MCP setup, and custom flow YAML configuration

Key concepts reference

Core components

ComponentDescriptionKey Features
Duo Agentic ChatPrimary interface for agent interaction• Available in Web UI and IDEs
• Supports model selection
• Maintains conversation history
AgentsSpecialized AI collaboration partners for specific tasksFoundational: Provided by GitLab (Planner, Security Analyst, etc.)
Custom: Created by your team
External: External AI providers like Claude and OpenAI
FlowsMulti-step workflows combining agentsFoundational: Provided by GitLab (Developer, Fix CI/CD Pipeline, etc.)
Custom: User-defined workflows you create
AI CatalogCentral repository for discovering, creating, and sharing• Browse and discover agents and flows
• Add to your projects
• Share across organization
Automate MenuManagement hub for AI workflowsSessions: Flow activity logs
Flows: Multi-step workflows
Agents: Specialized AI assistants
Triggers: Event-based automation
Model Context Protocol (MCP)External integration frameworkClient: GitLab Duo connects to external MCP servers (Jira, Slack, AWS, etc.)
Server: GitLab acts as MCP server for external AI tools (Claude Desktop, Cursor, etc.)

Essential terminology

TermDefinition
AgentSpecialized AI assistant for specific tasks and to answer complex questions
Foundational AgentPre-built agents created and maintained by GitLab (e.g., GitLab Duo, Planner, Security Analyst) — available immediately with no setup
Custom AgentAgents you create with custom system prompts and tools for team-specific workflows — configured through project/group settings
External AgentExternal AI providers like Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini, and more integrated into the platform
FlowCombination of one or more agents working together to solve a complex problem
Foundational FlowPre-built workflows by GitLab (Issue to MR, Fix Pipeline, Convert Jenkins, Software Development Flow) — triggered via UI buttons or IDEs
Custom FlowYAML-defined workflows you create for team-specific automation — triggered by events or mentions
TriggerEvent that automatically starts a flow (e.g., mention, assignment)
SessionRecord of agent or flow activity with complete logs and pipeline execution details
System PromptInstructions defining agent behavior, expertise, and communication style
Service AccountAccount used by flows or external agents to perform GitLab operations with specific permissions
MCPModel Context Protocol for external integrations (connects to Jira, Slack, AWS, etc.)
AGENTS.mdIndustry-standard file for customizing agent behavior at user or workspace level
Custom RulesRules that customize how GitLab Duo behaves in your IDE
ToolsCapabilities that agents can use to interact with GitLab and external systems (e.g., create issues, merge requests, run pipelines, analyze code)

Ready to get started?

Begin your journey with Part 1: Introduction to GitLab Duo Agent Platform to learn the platform fundamentals.

