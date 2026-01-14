Understanding agents: Foundational, custom, and external

Published on: January 14, 2026
Deep dive into GitLab Duo Agent Platform agent types. Learn about foundational agents, create custom agents for team workflows, and integrate external agents like Claude Code and OpenAI Codex.
Welcome to Part 3 of our eight-part guide, Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform, where you'll master building and deploying AI agents and workflows within your development lifecycle. Follow tutorials that take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.
Agents are specialized AI collaboration partners within GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Each agent type serves different purposes and runs in different contexts.
|Type
|Interface
|Maintainer
|Use Case
|Foundational
|GitLab Duo Chat
|GitLab
|Common development tasks
|Custom
|GitLab Duo Chat
|You
|Team-specific workflows
|External
|Platform
|You, see configuration examples
|External AI integrations
Built and maintained by GitLab, these agents are available immediately with no setup required. The availability of foundational agents can be managed by namespace owners or instance administrators. Start the interaction with foundational agents by opening GitLab Duo Agentic Chat in the IDE or Web UI.
This is the default agent, your general-purpose development collaboration partner for creating and modifying code, opening merge requests, triaging and updating issues/epics, and running workflows with full SDLC platform context.
Example prompts:
Helps with product planning, breaking down epics, and creating structured issues.
Example prompts:
Learn more about Planner Agent.
Triages vulnerabilities, identifies false positives, and prioritizes security risks.
Example prompts:
Learn more about Security Analyst Agent.
Queries, visualizes, and surfaces data across the GitLab platform using GitLab Query Language (GLQL) to provide actionable insights about your projects and teams.
Example prompts:
Learn more about Data Analyst Agent.
Create your own agents tailored to your team's specific workflows and standards.
Watch the GitLab DACH Roadshow Vienna 2025 Duo Agent Platform use cases talk recording:
Custom agents are configured through your project or group settings. The key component is the system prompt, which defines your agent's behavior and expertise.
System Prompt Example from the custom agent
devops-debug-failures-agent:
Your speciality is that you can correlate static SDLC data with runtime data from CI/CD pipelines, logs, and other tool calls necessary.
Expect that the user has advanced knowledge, but always provide commands and steps to reproduce your analysis so they can learn from you.
Start with a short summary and suggested actions, and then go into detail with thoughts, analysis, suggestions.
Think creative and consider unknown unknowns in your debug journey.
Visibility options:
Full setup guide available in the documentation.
System prompt tips:
Start small:
External agents run in the background on the GitLab platform when triggered by mentions (e.g.,
@ai-codex) or assignments in issues and merge requests. Unlike foundational and custom agents that work interactively in chat, external agents execute asynchronously, enabling powerful automation with specialized AI providers.
Credential management: Starting with GitLab Duo Agent Platform general availability, GitLab-managed credentials will be used to support external agents, preventing the need for customers to manage and rotate API keys themselves.
A development team uses OpenAI Codex as an external agent for code review. When developers create merge requests, they assign Codex as a reviewer. The agent:
All of this happens automatically in the background while the developer continues working, with results posted directly in the merge request.
The following integrations have been tested and are available:
Example usage:
@ai-codex Please implement this issue
This triggers a runner execution job that runs the external AI tool and posts results back to GitLab.
For complete setup instructions including service accounts, triggers, and configuration examples, see the External Agents documentation.
Customize how agents using
AGENTS.md files following the agents.md standard. Learn more in Part 8: Customizing GitLab Duo Agent Platform: Chat rules, prompts, and workflows.
|Feature
|Foundational Agents
|Custom Agents
|External Agents
|Setup
|Zero setup, maintained by GitLab
|Requires system prompt configuration
|Requires flow config
|Availability
|Available immediately in Chat
|Available in Chat after enabled in project
|Runs on platform compute
|Customization
|Limited (custom instructions)
|Behavior customizable via system prompt
|Customize prompt
|Interaction
|Agentic chat
|Agentic chat
|Event-triggered, asynchronous
|Best For
|General development tasks
|Team-specific workflows
|External AI integrations
GitLab Duo Agent Platform offers these agent types:
Start with foundational agents, create custom agents for team-specific needs, and explore external agents when you need specialized AI providers.
Next: Part 4: Understanding flows
Previous: Part 2: GitLab Duo Agentic Chat
