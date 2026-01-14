Understanding flows: Multi-agent workflows

Welcome to Part 4 of our eight-part guide, Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform, where you'll master building and deploying AI agents and workflows within your development lifecycle. Follow tutorials that take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.

Introduction to flows

Flows are combinations of one or more agents collaborating together. They orchestrate multi-step workflows to solve complex problems, and are executed on the GitLab platform compute.

Key characteristics of flows:

Multi-agent orchestration : Combine multiple specialized agents

: Combine multiple specialized agents Built-in : Run on platform compute, no extra environment necessary

: Run on platform compute, no extra environment necessary Event-driven : Triggered by mention, assignment, or assign as reviewer

: Triggered by mention, assignment, or assign as reviewer Asynchronous : Run in background while you continue working

: Run in background while you continue working Complete workflows: Handle end-to-end tasks from analysis to implementation

Think of flows as autonomous workflows that can gather context, make decisions, execute changes, and deliver results, all while you focus on other work.

Flows vs. agents: Understanding the difference

Agents work with you interactively. Flows work for you autonomously.

Aspect Agents Flows Interaction Interactive chat Autonomous execution When to use Questions, guidance, and performing tasks interactively Autonomous multi-step workflows User involvement Active conversation Trigger and review results Execution time Real-time responses Background processing Complexity Single-agent tasks Multi-agent orchestration

Flow types overview

Type Interface Maintainer Use Case Foundational UI actions, IDE interface GitLab Software Development, Developer in issues, Fix CI/CD Pipeline, Convert to GitLab CI/CD, Code Review, SAST false positive detection Custom Mention, assign, assign reviewer You Examples: Larger migration/modernization, release automation, dependency update management

Foundational flows

Foundational flows are production-ready workflows created and maintained by GitLab. They're accessible through dedicated UI controls or IDE interfaces.

Currently available foundational flows

Flow Where Available How to Access Best For Software Development IDEs (VS Code, JetBrains, Visual Studio) Flows tab in IDE Feature implementation, complex refactoring, multi-file changes Developer GitLab Web UI "Generate MR with Duo" button on issues Well-defined features, bug fixes with clear steps Fix CI/CD Pipeline GitLab Web UI Failed pipeline interface Pipeline debugging, CI/CD configuration issues Convert to GitLab CI/CD GitLab Web UI "Convert to GitLab CI/CD" button on Jenkinsfile Jenkins to GitLab CI/CD migration Code Review GitLab Web UI Assign as reviewer on MR Automated code review with AI-native analysis and feedback SAST false positive detection GitLab Web UI Security scan results Automatically identify and filter false positives in SAST findings

Custom flows

Custom flows are YAML-defined workflows you create for your team's specific needs. They run in GitLab Runner and can be triggered by GitLab events.

Why create custom flows?

Custom flows automate repetitive multi-step tasks that are specific to your team's workflow. Unlike foundational flows that serve general purposes, custom flows are tailored to your organization's processes, tools, and requirements.

Common use cases:

Automated code review : Multi-stage review process (security scan → quality check → style validation)

: Multi-stage review process (security scan → quality check → style validation) Compliance checking : Verify regulatory requirements, license compliance, or security policies on each MR

: Verify regulatory requirements, license compliance, or security policies on each MR Documentation generation : Auto-update API docs, README files, or changelogs based on code changes

: Auto-update API docs, README files, or changelogs based on code changes Dependency management : Weekly security scans, automated updates, and vulnerability reports

: Weekly security scans, automated updates, and vulnerability reports Custom testing: Specialized test suites for your tech stack or integration tests

Real-world example

A fintech company creates a compliance flow that runs on every merge request. When triggered by @compliance-flow , the flow executes the following steps:

Security agent scans code for PCI-DSS violations and checks for exposed sensitive data. Code review agent verifies that changes follow secure coding standards and best practices. Documentation agent checks that API changes include updated documentation. Summary agent aggregates findings and posts a compliance report with pass/fail status.

The entire compliance review happens automatically in 5-10 minutes, providing consistent checks across all merge requests.

How to trigger custom flows

Custom flows can be triggered in multiple ways:

1. Via mentions in Issues/MRs: Mention the flow in a comment to trigger it. Example for a documentation generation flow:

Copy @doc-generator Generate API documentation for this feature

2. By assigning the flow to an issue or MR: Assign the flow using either:

GitLab UI : Click the "Assign" button on the issue/MR and select the flow

: Click the "Assign" button on the issue/MR and select the flow Command: Use the /assign command in a comment. Example:

Copy /assign @doc-generator

3. By assigning the flow as a reviewer: Assign the flow as a reviewer on a merge request using either:

GitLab UI : Click the "Assign reviewer" button on the merge request and select the flow

: Click the "Assign reviewer" button on the merge request and select the flow Command: Use the /assign_reviewer command in a comment. Example:

Copy /assign_reviewer @doc-reviewer

Any of these methods automatically triggers the flow to execute and perform its tasks.

How to create custom flows

Custom flows are created through the GitLab UI at Automate → Flows → New flow in your project, or from Explore → AI Catalog → Flows → New flow. You define your flow using YAML configuration that specifies components, prompts, routing, and execution flow. The YAML schema allows you to create sophisticated multi-agent workflows with precise control over agent behavior and orchestration.

Key elements of a custom flow:

Components : Define the agents and steps in your workflow

: Define the agents and steps in your workflow Prompts : Configure AI model behavior and instructions

: Configure AI model behavior and instructions Routers : Control the flow between components

: Control the flow between components Toolsets: Specify which GitLab API tools agents can use

Example custom flow YAML

Background: This example shows a feature implementation flow for a travel booking platform. When a developer creates an issue with feature requirements, they can trigger this flow to automatically analyze the requirements, review the codebase, implement the solution, and create a merge request, all without manual intervention. Here's the YAML configuration:

Copy version: "v1" environment: ambient components: - name: "implement_feature" type: AgentComponent prompt_id: "implementation_prompt" inputs: - from: "context:goal" as: "user_goal" - from: "context:project_id" as: "project_id" toolset: - "get_issue" - "get_repository_file" - "list_repository_tree" - "find_files" - "blob_search" - "create_file" - "create_commit" - "create_merge_request" - "create_issue_note" ui_log_events: - "on_agent_final_answer" - "on_tool_execution_success" - "on_tool_execution_failed" prompts: - name: "Cheapflights Feature Implementation" prompt_id: "implementation_prompt" unit_primitives: [] prompt_template: system: | You are an expert full-stack developer specializing in travel booking platforms, specifically Cheapflights. Your task is to: 1. Extract the issue IID from the goal (look for "Issue IID: XX") 2. Use get_issue with project_id={{project_id}} and issue_iid to retrieve issue details 3. Analyze the requirements for the flight search feature 4. Review the existing codebase using list_repository_tree, find_files, and get_repository_file 5. Design and implement the solution following Cheapflights best practices 6. Create all necessary code files using create_file (call multiple times for multiple files) 7. Commit the changes using create_commit 8. Create a merge request using create_merge_request 9. Post a summary comment to the issue using create_issue_note with the MR link Cheapflights Domain Expertise: - Flight search and booking systems (Amadeus, Sabre, Skyscanner APIs) - Fare comparison and pricing strategies - Real-time availability and inventory management - Travel industry UX patterns - Performance optimization for high-traffic flight searches Code Standards: - Clean, maintainable code (TypeScript/JavaScript/Python/React) - Proper state management for React components - RESTful API endpoints with comprehensive error handling - Mobile-first responsive design - Proper timezone handling (use moment-timezone or date-fns-tz) - WCAG 2.1 accessibility compliance Flight-Specific Best Practices: - Accurate fare calculations (base fare + taxes + fees + surcharges) - Flight duration calculations across timezones - Search filter logic (price range, number of stops, airlines, departure/arrival times) - Sort algorithms (best value, fastest, cheapest) - Handle edge cases: date line crossing, daylight saving time, red-eye flights - Currency amounts use proper decimal handling (avoid floating point errors) - Dates use ISO 8601 format - Flight codes follow IATA standards (3-letter airport codes) Implementation Requirements: - No TODOs or placeholder comments - All functions must be fully implemented - Include proper TypeScript types or Python type hints - Add JSDoc/docstring comments for all functions - Comprehensive error handling and input validation - Basic unit tests for critical functions - Performance considerations for handling large result sets CRITICAL - Your final comment on the issue MUST include: - **Implementation Summary**: Brief description of what was implemented - **Files Created/Modified**: List of all files with descriptions - **Key Features**: Bullet points of main functionality - **Technical Approach**: Brief explanation of architecture/patterns used - **Testing Notes**: How to test the implementation - **Merge Request Link**: Direct link to the created MR (format: [View Merge Request](MR_URL)) IMPORTANT TOOL USAGE: - Extract the issue IID from the goal first (e.g., "Issue IID: 12" means issue_iid=12) - Use get_issue with project_id={{project_id}} and issue_iid=<extracted_iid> - Create multiple files by calling create_file multiple times (once per file) - Use create_commit to commit all files together with a descriptive commit message - Use create_merge_request to create the MR and capture the MR URL from the response - Use create_issue_note with project_id={{project_id}}, noteable_id=<issue_iid>, and body=<your complete summary with MR link> - Make sure to include the MR link in the comment body so users can easily access it user: | Goal: {{user_goal}} Project ID: {{project_id}} Please complete the following steps: 1. Extract the issue IID and retrieve full issue details 2. Analyze the requirements thoroughly 3. Review the existing codebase structure and patterns 4. Implement the feature with production-ready code 5. Create all necessary files (components, APIs, tests, documentation) 6. Commit all changes with a clear commit message 7. Create a merge request 8. Post a detailed summary comment to the issue including the MR link placeholder: history params: timeout: 300 routers: - from: "implement_feature" to: "end" flow: entry_point: "implement_feature"

What this flow does: This flow orchestrates an AI agent to automatically implement a feature by analyzing issue requirements, reviewing the codebase, writing production-ready code with domain expertise, and creating a merge request with a detailed summary comment.

For complete documentation and examples, see:

Flow execution

Flows run on GitLab platform compute. When triggered by an event (mention, assignment, or button click), a session is created and the flow starts to execute.

Available environment variables

Flows have access to environment variables that provide context about the trigger and the GitLab object:

AI_FLOW_CONTEXT — JSON-serialized context including MR diffs, issue descriptions, comments, and discussion threads

— JSON-serialized context including MR diffs, issue descriptions, comments, and discussion threads AI_FLOW_INPUT — The user's prompt or comment text that triggered the flow

— The user's prompt or comment text that triggered the flow AI_FLOW_EVENT — The event type that triggered the flow ( mention , assign , assign_reviewer )

These variables allow your flow to understand what triggered it and access the relevant GitLab data to perform its task.

Multi-agent flows

Custom flows can include multiple agent components that work together sequentially. The flow's YAML configuration defines:

Components : One or more agents (AgentComponent) or deterministic steps

: One or more agents (AgentComponent) or deterministic steps Routers : Define the flow between components (e.g., from component A to component B to end)

: Define the flow between components (e.g., from component A to component B to end) Prompts: Configure each agent's behavior and model

For example, a code review flow might have a security agent, then a quality agent, then an approval agent, with routers connecting them in sequence.

Monitoring flow execution

To view flows that are running for your project:

Navigate to Automate → Sessions. Select any session to view more details. The Details tab shows a link to the CI/CD job logs.

Sessions show detailed information including step-by-step progress, tool invocations, reasoning, and decision-making process.

When to use flows

Complex multi-step tasks

Background automation

Event-driven workflows

Multi-file changes

Tasks that take time

Automated reviews/checks

You now understand flows, how to create them, and when to use them vs. agents. Next, learn how to discover, create, and share agents and flows across your organization in Part 5: AI Catalog. Explore the AI Catalog to browse available flows and agents, add them to your projects, and publish your own agents and flows.

