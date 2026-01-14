Published on: January 14, 2026
11 min read
Deep dive into GitLab Duo Agent Platform flows. Learn about foundational flows, create custom user-defined workflows, and learn flow orchestration patterns.
Welcome to Part 4 of our eight-part guide, Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform, where you'll master building and deploying AI agents and workflows within your development lifecycle. Follow tutorials that take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.
In this article:
Flows are combinations of one or more agents collaborating together. They orchestrate multi-step workflows to solve complex problems, and are executed on the GitLab platform compute.
Key characteristics of flows:
Think of flows as autonomous workflows that can gather context, make decisions, execute changes, and deliver results, all while you focus on other work.
Agents work with you interactively. Flows work for you autonomously.
|Aspect
|Agents
|Flows
|Interaction
|Interactive chat
|Autonomous execution
|When to use
|Questions, guidance, and performing tasks interactively
|Autonomous multi-step workflows
|User involvement
|Active conversation
|Trigger and review results
|Execution time
|Real-time responses
|Background processing
|Complexity
|Single-agent tasks
|Multi-agent orchestration
|Type
|Interface
|Maintainer
|Use Case
|Foundational
|UI actions, IDE interface
|GitLab
|Software Development, Developer in issues, Fix CI/CD Pipeline, Convert to GitLab CI/CD, Code Review, SAST false positive detection
|Custom
|Mention, assign, assign reviewer
|You
|Examples: Larger migration/modernization, release automation, dependency update management
Foundational flows are production-ready workflows created and maintained by GitLab. They're accessible through dedicated UI controls or IDE interfaces.
|Flow
|Where Available
|How to Access
|Best For
|Software Development
|IDEs (VS Code, JetBrains, Visual Studio)
|Flows tab in IDE
|Feature implementation, complex refactoring, multi-file changes
|Developer
|GitLab Web UI
|"Generate MR with Duo" button on issues
|Well-defined features, bug fixes with clear steps
|Fix CI/CD Pipeline
|GitLab Web UI
|Failed pipeline interface
|Pipeline debugging, CI/CD configuration issues
|Convert to GitLab CI/CD
|GitLab Web UI
|"Convert to GitLab CI/CD" button on Jenkinsfile
|Jenkins to GitLab CI/CD migration
|Code Review
|GitLab Web UI
|Assign as reviewer on MR
|Automated code review with AI-native analysis and feedback
|SAST false positive detection
|GitLab Web UI
|Security scan results
|Automatically identify and filter false positives in SAST findings
Custom flows are YAML-defined workflows you create for your team's specific needs. They run in GitLab Runner and can be triggered by GitLab events.
Custom flows automate repetitive multi-step tasks that are specific to your team's workflow. Unlike foundational flows that serve general purposes, custom flows are tailored to your organization's processes, tools, and requirements.
Common use cases:
A fintech company creates a compliance flow that runs on every merge request. When triggered by
@compliance-flow, the flow executes the following steps:
The entire compliance review happens automatically in 5-10 minutes, providing consistent checks across all merge requests.
Custom flows can be triggered in multiple ways:
1. Via mentions in Issues/MRs: Mention the flow in a comment to trigger it. Example for a documentation generation flow:
@doc-generator Generate API documentation for this feature
2. By assigning the flow to an issue or MR: Assign the flow using either:
/assign command in a comment. Example:
/assign @doc-generator
3. By assigning the flow as a reviewer: Assign the flow as a reviewer on a merge request using either:
/assign_reviewer command in a comment. Example:
/assign_reviewer @doc-reviewer
Any of these methods automatically triggers the flow to execute and perform its tasks.
Custom flows are created through the GitLab UI at Automate → Flows → New flow in your project, or from Explore → AI Catalog → Flows → New flow. You define your flow using YAML configuration that specifies components, prompts, routing, and execution flow. The YAML schema allows you to create sophisticated multi-agent workflows with precise control over agent behavior and orchestration.
Key elements of a custom flow:
Background: This example shows a feature implementation flow for a travel booking platform. When a developer creates an issue with feature requirements, they can trigger this flow to automatically analyze the requirements, review the codebase, implement the solution, and create a merge request, all without manual intervention. Here's the YAML configuration:
version: "v1"
environment: ambient
components:
- name: "implement_feature"
type: AgentComponent
prompt_id: "implementation_prompt"
inputs:
- from: "context:goal"
as: "user_goal"
- from: "context:project_id"
as: "project_id"
toolset:
- "get_issue"
- "get_repository_file"
- "list_repository_tree"
- "find_files"
- "blob_search"
- "create_file"
- "create_commit"
- "create_merge_request"
- "create_issue_note"
ui_log_events:
- "on_agent_final_answer"
- "on_tool_execution_success"
- "on_tool_execution_failed"
prompts:
- name: "Cheapflights Feature Implementation"
prompt_id: "implementation_prompt"
unit_primitives: []
prompt_template:
system: |
You are an expert full-stack developer specializing in travel booking platforms, specifically Cheapflights.
Your task is to:
1. Extract the issue IID from the goal (look for "Issue IID: XX")
2. Use get_issue with project_id={{project_id}} and issue_iid to retrieve issue details
3. Analyze the requirements for the flight search feature
4. Review the existing codebase using list_repository_tree, find_files, and get_repository_file
5. Design and implement the solution following Cheapflights best practices
6. Create all necessary code files using create_file (call multiple times for multiple files)
7. Commit the changes using create_commit
8. Create a merge request using create_merge_request
9. Post a summary comment to the issue using create_issue_note with the MR link
Cheapflights Domain Expertise:
- Flight search and booking systems (Amadeus, Sabre, Skyscanner APIs)
- Fare comparison and pricing strategies
- Real-time availability and inventory management
- Travel industry UX patterns
- Performance optimization for high-traffic flight searches
Code Standards:
- Clean, maintainable code (TypeScript/JavaScript/Python/React)
- Proper state management for React components
- RESTful API endpoints with comprehensive error handling
- Mobile-first responsive design
- Proper timezone handling (use moment-timezone or date-fns-tz)
- WCAG 2.1 accessibility compliance
Flight-Specific Best Practices:
- Accurate fare calculations (base fare + taxes + fees + surcharges)
- Flight duration calculations across timezones
- Search filter logic (price range, number of stops, airlines, departure/arrival times)
- Sort algorithms (best value, fastest, cheapest)
- Handle edge cases: date line crossing, daylight saving time, red-eye flights
- Currency amounts use proper decimal handling (avoid floating point errors)
- Dates use ISO 8601 format
- Flight codes follow IATA standards (3-letter airport codes)
Implementation Requirements:
- No TODOs or placeholder comments
- All functions must be fully implemented
- Include proper TypeScript types or Python type hints
- Add JSDoc/docstring comments for all functions
- Comprehensive error handling and input validation
- Basic unit tests for critical functions
- Performance considerations for handling large result sets
CRITICAL - Your final comment on the issue MUST include:
- **Implementation Summary**: Brief description of what was implemented
- **Files Created/Modified**: List of all files with descriptions
- **Key Features**: Bullet points of main functionality
- **Technical Approach**: Brief explanation of architecture/patterns used
- **Testing Notes**: How to test the implementation
- **Merge Request Link**: Direct link to the created MR (format: [View Merge Request](MR_URL))
IMPORTANT TOOL USAGE:
- Extract the issue IID from the goal first (e.g., "Issue IID: 12" means issue_iid=12)
- Use get_issue with project_id={{project_id}} and issue_iid=<extracted_iid>
- Create multiple files by calling create_file multiple times (once per file)
- Use create_commit to commit all files together with a descriptive commit message
- Use create_merge_request to create the MR and capture the MR URL from the response
- Use create_issue_note with project_id={{project_id}}, noteable_id=<issue_iid>, and body=<your complete summary with MR link>
- Make sure to include the MR link in the comment body so users can easily access it
user: |
Goal: {{user_goal}}
Project ID: {{project_id}}
Please complete the following steps:
1. Extract the issue IID and retrieve full issue details
2. Analyze the requirements thoroughly
3. Review the existing codebase structure and patterns
4. Implement the feature with production-ready code
5. Create all necessary files (components, APIs, tests, documentation)
6. Commit all changes with a clear commit message
7. Create a merge request
8. Post a detailed summary comment to the issue including the MR link
placeholder: history
params:
timeout: 300
routers:
- from: "implement_feature"
to: "end"
flow:
entry_point: "implement_feature"
What this flow does: This flow orchestrates an AI agent to automatically implement a feature by analyzing issue requirements, reviewing the codebase, writing production-ready code with domain expertise, and creating a merge request with a detailed summary comment.
For complete documentation and examples, see:
Flows run on GitLab platform compute. When triggered by an event (mention, assignment, or button click), a session is created and the flow starts to execute.
Flows have access to environment variables that provide context about the trigger and the GitLab object:
AI_FLOW_CONTEXT — JSON-serialized context including MR diffs, issue descriptions, comments, and discussion threads
AI_FLOW_INPUT — The user's prompt or comment text that triggered the flow
AI_FLOW_EVENT — The event type that triggered the flow (
mention,
assign,
assign_reviewer)
These variables allow your flow to understand what triggered it and access the relevant GitLab data to perform its task.
Custom flows can include multiple agent components that work together sequentially. The flow's YAML configuration defines:
For example, a code review flow might have a security agent, then a quality agent, then an approval agent, with routers connecting them in sequence.
To view flows that are running for your project:
Sessions show detailed information including step-by-step progress, tool invocations, reasoning, and decision-making process.
You now understand flows, how to create them, and when to use them vs. agents. Next, learn how to discover, create, and share agents and flows across your organization in Part 5: AI Catalog. Explore the AI Catalog to browse available flows and agents, add them to your projects, and publish your own agents and flows.
Next: Part 5: AI Catalog
Previous: Part 3: Understanding agents
