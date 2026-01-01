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Automate deployment processes using a custom agent in GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Custom AI agents automate complex, repetitive GitOps work in minutes, while remaining versioned, governed, and secured within enterprise guardrails.

Author: Cesar SaavedraRead Post

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AI

Claude Code and GitLab: Three workflows that ship

Agentic coding tools write code fast. But who ships it? Learn how Claude Code and GitLab Duo Agent Platform take you from bug report to production fix.

AI

8 Agentic AI patterns reshaping team collaboration

Discover what a UX researcher learned about how human teams can work alongside AI in a study of 17 agentic platforms.

AI

Atlassian will train on your data: Opt out with GitLab

Learn why Atlassian's latest move is a threat to data governance and how GitLab's approach helps ensure your customers' data stays private and protected.

AI

GitLab and Anthropic: Governed AI for enterprise development

GitLab deepens its Anthropic Claude integration, bringing governed AI, access to new models, and cloud flexibility to enterprise software development.

AI

Give your AI agent direct, structured GitLab access with glab CLI

The GitLab CLI (glab) provides AI agents structured, reliable access to projects via the MCP, eliminating friction. This tutorial shows how you can speed up code review and issue triage.

AI

GitHub Copilot's new policy for AI training is a governance wake-up call

Learn what GitHub's Copilot policy change means for regulated industries, and why GitLab's commitment to customer data privacy matters.

AI

GitLab and Vertex AI on Google Cloud: Advancing agentic software development

Learn how Google Cloud customers are standardizing on GitLab and Vertex AI for foundation models, enterprise controls, and Model Garden breadth.

AI

Extend GitLab Duo Agent Platform: Connect any tool with MCP

Learn how to connect external tools to GitLab Duo Agent Platform using MCP. Step-by-step setup with three practical workflow demos.

AI

10 AI prompts to speed your team’s software delivery

Eliminate review backlogs, security delays, and coordination overhead with ready-to-use AI prompts covering every stage of the software lifecycle.

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