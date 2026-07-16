Bring GitLab Duo Agent Platform to your terminal

Published on: July 16, 2026
4 min read
Duo CLI is now generally available with GitLab 19.2 – stay in the shell for code, pipelines, and multi-step work.
Most of the work for software delivery doesn’t happen only in the editor. Pipelines fail. Tests break. Vulnerabilities show up. And a lot of that work starts and ends at the command line.
Agentic AI in the terminal that only understands code can’t help with any of that. A standalone assistant doesn’t know your agents across the entire software lifecycle, your permissions across many projects in your organization, or a specific project context you’ve already set up in GitLab.
That’s what changes in GitLab 19.2. GitLab Duo CLI is generally available, and it brings GitLab Duo Agentic Chat straight into your terminal. Unlike tools bolted on from the outside, it already knows your project, your pipelines, and your agent setup. You can use it interactively when you’re exploring and building, or headless when you want it running in a job or script.
As a result, developers stay in the shell where the failure showed up, and their work continues across the terminal, the UI, and your editor. Platform teams govern rollout like everything else on GitLab, and agentic help finally covers more of the delivery lifecycle than “write this function.”
Agentic tools matured first where demos look best: editing files. The lifecycle after the commit is messier and more operational. When the failure is a pipeline, a dependency, or a CI config, context lives in GitLab — not in a coding agent’s training set or local context.
Teams that tried to bridge that gap with generic CLI assistants paid another cost: no shared admin control, no MCP/setup diagnostics aligned with the platform, and no single identity model with the rest of the agentic software lifecycle. Agentic work in the terminal stayed stuck on coding, instead of helping across the rest of delivery.
/doctor to check their setup and
/mcp to see their MCP configuration.
See GitLab Duo CLI in action:
The easiest path is through the GitLab CLI: Run
glab duo cli and
glab handles authentication for you. You can also install and run
duo as a standalone tool with a personal access token. Both setups support the same modes and capabilities.
glab duo cli run --goal or
duo run --goal.
For instance, when a pipeline fails, ask from the same shell:
$ glab duo cli
> The pipelines in MR 23 are failing. Please help me fix them.
Duo CLI looks at what’s going on, figures out what went wrong, and proposes changes you can review before applying. It follows your custom instructions (
chat-rules.md,
AGENTS.md,
SKILL.md) as you scale, and you can extend its interactive sessions with custom slash commands.
Head over to the GitLab Duo CLI documentation to install and authenticate — and if you already use the GitLab CLI, start with
glab duo cli.
New to GitLab? Start a free trial of GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Already on Premium or Ultimate? Turn on Duo Agent Platform and use the GitLab Credits included with your subscription.
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