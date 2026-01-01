Browse articles that include the AI tag

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Automate deployment processes using a custom agent in GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Custom AI agents automate complex, repetitive GitOps work in minutes, while remaining versioned, governed, and secured within enterprise guardrails.

Author: Cesar SaavedraRead Post

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AI

Claude Code and GitLab: Three workflows that ship

Agentic coding tools write code fast. But who ships it? Learn how Claude Code and GitLab Duo Agent Platform take you from bug report to production fix.

AI

8 Agentic AI patterns reshaping team collaboration

Discover what a UX researcher learned about how human teams can work alongside AI in a study of 17 agentic platforms.

AI

Atlassian will train on your data: Opt out with GitLab

Learn why Atlassian's latest move is a threat to data governance and how GitLab's approach helps ensure your customers' data stays private and protected.

AI

GitLab and Anthropic: Governed AI for enterprise development

GitLab deepens its Anthropic Claude integration, bringing governed AI, access to new models, and cloud flexibility to enterprise software development.

AI

Give your AI agent direct, structured GitLab access with glab CLI

The GitLab CLI (glab) provides AI agents structured, reliable access to projects via the MCP, eliminating friction. This tutorial shows how you can speed up code review and issue triage.

Open Source

GitLab AI Hackathon 2026: Meet the winners

Nearly 7,000 developers built 600+ AI agents and flows on GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Find out who won and what they created.

Product

GitLab + Amazon: Platform orchestration on a trusted AI foundation

Pair GitLab Duo Agent Platform with Amazon Bedrock for agentic software development and orchestration.

AI

GitHub Copilot's new policy for AI training is a governance wake-up call

Learn what GitHub's Copilot policy change means for regulated industries, and why GitLab's commitment to customer data privacy matters.

Security

Prepare your pipeline for AI-discovered zero-days

AI is finding vulnerabilities faster than teams can patch. Learn how pipeline enforcement, automated triage, and AI remediation close the gap.

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