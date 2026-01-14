Getting started with GitLab Duo Agentic Chat

Published on: January 14, 2026
Learn the chat interface, model and agent selection, and best practices for effective AI collaboration across Web UI and IDEs.
Welcome to Part 2 of our eight-part guide, Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform, where you'll master building and deploying AI agents and workflows within your development lifecycle. Follow tutorials that take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.
In this article:
GitLab Duo Agentic Chat is your primary interface for interacting with AI agents throughout your development workflow. Unlike simple Q&A chatbots that only answer questions, it's an autonomous AI collaboration partner that can take action on your behalf: Creating and modifying code, opening merge requests, triaging and updating issues/epics, and running workflows with full SDLC platform context. It does so while keeping you informed every step of the way.
Key capabilities:
|Environment
|How to Access
|Notes
|Web UI
|Click Duo icon in top-right corner
|Persistent panel, stays open as you navigate
|VS Code
|Primary Side Bar > GitLab Duo Agent Platform > Chat tab
|Integrated into your IDE workflow
|JetBrains
|Tool window > GitLab Duo Agent Platform > Chat tab
|Available in IntelliJ, PyCharm, etc.
|Visual Studio
|Extensions > GitLab > "Open Agentic Chat"
|Windows only, GitLab 18.3+
Large language models (LLMs) excel at different tasks and knowledge requirements. Choose the right model for your needs when necessary.
Agents are specialized AI collaboration partners for specific tasks. Switch between them based on your needs:
|Agent
|Description
|Use For
|GitLab Duo
|General-purpose development collaboration (default agent)
|Getting started; questions on algorithms, architecture, and design patterns; debugging, refactoring, and explaining code
|Planner
|Product management and planning workflows
|Issue creation, epic planning, roadmap assistance, attention triage
|Security Analyst
|Vulnerability management and security workflows
|Security impact analysis, vulnerability triage, remediation
|Data Analyst
|Query, visualize, and surface data across GitLab
|Volume analysis, team performance, trend analysis, status monitoring, work item discovery, GLQL query generation
|Custom Agents
|Created by your team for specific needs
|Team-specific workflows, domain expertise
For issue management and planning workflows, use the Planner Agent, a specialized agent designed for product management tasks.
Example prompts:
For security workflows, use the Security Analyst Agent, a specialized agent designed for vulnerability management and remediation.
Example prompts:
src/components/UserProfile.vue."
Get answers about your codebase without having to manually search through files with the GitLab Duo Agent.
Example prompts:
sendEmail function is called."
calculateDiscount method does in
src/pricing/calculator.ts."
src/api/routes/."
src/services/ directory?"
Quickly get up to speed on a new project by understanding its architecture, setup, and dependencies using the GitLab Duo Agent.
Example prompts:
Quickly identify and resolve issues in your code and CI/CD pipelines with AI-powered analysis using the GitLab Duo Agent.
Example prompts:
Get AI assistance during code reviews to catch issues and improve code quality using a Custom Agent trained on your team's coding standards and best practices.
Example prompts:
Accelerate development by generating code, tests, and documentation using the GitLab Duo Agent.
Example prompts:
OrderService class with 80% coverage."
Modernize and improve existing code with AI guidance using GitLab Duo Agent.
Example prompts:
UserController to follow SOLID principles."
src/utils/ directory and suggest how to consolidate it."
|Issue
|Possible Causes
|Solutions
|Chat not appearing
|• Duo not enabled
• Insufficient permissions
|• Enable GitLab Duo for project
• Verify Developer+ role
|Model selection unavailable
|• Group policy locked
• Version too old
|• Check with group owner
• Upgrade to GitLab 18.4+
|More troubleshooting tips are available in the documentation.
GitLab Duo Agentic Chat is supported in IDEs and the GitLab UI. Future releases will bring terminal support with GitLab Duo CLI, currently in development. Follow the product epic for more insights. Now that you've learned GitLab Duo Agentic Chat, explore the different types of agents and how to create custom ones in Part 3: Understanding agents. Explore foundational agents, create custom agents for your team, and integrate external agents like Claude Code and OpenAI Codex.
Next: Part 3: Understanding agents
Next: Part 3: Understanding agents
