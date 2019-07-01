Multicloud deployment for GitOps using GitLab: A demo

The stages of the pipeline from build to production for the ASP.NET application.

A quick look inside the pipeline shows that all the jobs passed successfully. The Auto DevOps feature kicked off the build stage, which creates a Docker container and uploads it to the built-in Docker registry. The test phase is comprehensive and includes container scanning, license management, SAST, and unit tests. To dive deeper into the testing results, click the security and license tabs. The application deploys to production in the final stage of the pipeline.

Inside the AKS cluster

The ASP.NET application is deploying to the AKS cluster. Go to Operations > Environments to see the environment configured for this application. Metrics such as the HTTP error rates, latency rates, and throughput are available, because Prometheus is already integrated into GitLab's Kubernetes clusters.

The environment can be launched directly by clicking the live URL to see the application running on AKS. There isn't a lot of extra code beyond what is already configured into GitLab that tells the application how to deploy. The Auto DevOps feature creates a Helm chart and deploys it to Kubernetes and AKS.