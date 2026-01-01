Multicloud deployment for GitOps using GitLab: A demo

AutoDevOps at work

The first example is an ASP.NET application, which is the equivalent of a Hello, World app. There are a few modifications that are specific to how this application is deployed, which lives in the application CI file.

The first step is to import the main Auto DevOps template by setting a couple of variables. Then, it's important to override a few commands for stages that are more applicable to .net code, and finally, set the environment automatically to deploy production into AKS.

Copy include : - template : Auto-DevOps.gitlab-ci.yml variables : DEPENDENCY_SCANNING_DISABLED : "true" test : stage : test image : microsoft/dotnet:latest script : - 'dotnet test --no-restore' license_management : stage : test before_script : - sudo apt-get update - sudo apt-get install -y dotnet-runtime-2.2 dotnet-sdk-2.2 production : environment : name : aks/production url : http://$CI_PROJECT_PATH_SLUG.$KUBE_INGRESS_BASE_DOMAIN

The pipeline will run automatically and deploy successfully. By viewing the pipeline, it's possible to see how deployment works. The stages of the pipeline from build to production for the ASP.NET application.

A quick look inside the pipeline shows that all the jobs passed successfully. The Auto DevOps feature kicked off the build stage, which creates a Docker container and uploads it to the built-in Docker registry. The test phase is comprehensive and includes container scanning, license management, SAST, and unit tests. To dive deeper into the testing results, click the security and license tabs. The application deploys to production in the final stage of the pipeline.

Inside the AKS cluster

The ASP.NET application is deploying to the AKS cluster. Go to Operations > Environments to see the environment configured for this application. Metrics such as the HTTP error rates, latency rates, and throughput are available, because Prometheus is already integrated into GitLab's Kubernetes clusters.

The environment can be launched directly by clicking the live URL to see the application running on AKS. There isn't a lot of extra code beyond what is already configured into GitLab that tells the application how to deploy. The Auto DevOps feature creates a Helm chart and deploys it to Kubernetes and AKS.