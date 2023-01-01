Before GitLab, each project had a separate Git and SVN management tool. It is common in Japanese business practice to bring in development and operations engineers from outside the company on a project-by-project basis. However, it is difficult to properly manage the authorization to work with internal engineers to achieve DevOps. “I wanted to create a way to share the knowledge and expertise of our internal developers and operators across projects,” said Yuichi Saotome, Principle Engineer, Cloud Infra Division, Fujitsu Cloud Technologies.

Due to the inability to properly manage authorizations, various tools were introduced on a project-by-project basis, causing knowledge and expertise to be siloed. They were indiscriminately deploying different tools for different teams and distributing the necessary elements of service development among the tools. Some of the tools used on a project-by-project basis included:

GitBucket

BitBucket

Redmine

Jira

Jenkins

Drone CI

Circle CI

Around 2014, the momentum to unify VCS to Git grew. There were many different VCSs, but Git was able to meet a majority of their needs. The biggest priority for Saotome and his team was the ability to manage approvals in line with Japanese business practices. Secondly, it must be an all-in-one (complete) DevOps environment. “We knew that using a combination of various tools would be very wasteful, so we looked for a tool that integrated the elements we needed at the time: issue management, progress management, code management, CI, and CD,” Saotome said.